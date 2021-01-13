Tension Control Market Research Report â€“ Global Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Tension control is the ability to permanently control the tension, majorly in raw materials that are available in roll size. The tension control mechanism must be efficient at any machine speed phase, including machine acceleration and speed deceleration. Tension control system is of two types, closed loop and open loop. Tension control system has numerous advantages such as it is inexpensive, provides high quality performance level, provides stability, and can be very effective for providing constant unwind tension for your process. Increasing demand for automated tension control is one of the major factors driving the growth of tension control market.

Increasing use of flexible printing & packaging and increased demand for packaging machinery imports would drive the growth of the tension control market. For instance, food brand owners in Western European countries are investing in flexible packaging. The demand for flexible packaging is expected to reach USD 15.7 billion across Europe by 2022. Similarly, the market for flexible packaging in India is expected to increase. For instance, as per IBEF, packaged food sales would reach 47 million tonne which would in turn drive the market for flexible packaging in the country.

The global tension control market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing demand flexible printing & packaging around the globe. For instance, US Department of Defense invested USD 75 million in 2015 in new flexible manufacturing hub which would include 3D printing technologies to improve medical health monitoring.

Global tension control market has been segmented based on type, component, application, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into Load Cell, Controller, Dancer Roller, Diameter Sensor, Brake, Clutch. Load cell segment is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of automation in aluminum, paper processing, and printing & packaging industries, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe. Emerging economies such as China and India are witnessing substantial growth in packaging machinery manufacturing, particularly for the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. These developments would help the tension control market to experience growth during the forecast period.

The global tension control market is expected to grow at ~4.80% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Tension control Market

Global tension control market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to growing investment in packaging machinery manufacturing, particularly for the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. Tension control market in Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. The increase in demand for packaging machinery imports and manufacturing, due to transition towards flexible packaging in the food & beverage end-use industry is one of the driving factors for tension control market in Asia Pacific. The growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing further offers opportunities for the tension control market in the region.

Key Players

The key players of global tension control market are Montalvo (US), Maxcess (US), Erhardt+Leimer (Germany), Dover Flexo Electronics (US), Double E (US), Nexen (US), FMS (Switzerland), RE Controlli Industriali (Italy), and Nireco (Japan), among others.

