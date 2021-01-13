Marine Diesel Engine Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023

Market Snapshot

The global marine diesel engine market is projected to grow at 3.83% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). The market will surpass a valuation of USD 6,300 Mn by the year 2023. Increased focused on energy efficient marine engine will continue to influence the market. Marine diesel engines convert thermal energy of the fuel into mechanical energy in ships. Modern marine diesel engine capacity varies between 40 and 416 kW (54 to 558 hp) and are used in cargo ships, cruise ships and ferries, military and government boats, industrial and small-scale fishing, auxiliary ships, landing craft, patrol boats, and search-and-rescue vessels. These engines have become a standard in modern ships. The aforementioned factors are supporting the growth of the market.

Global Marine Diesel Engine Market, By Region

Asia Pacific (APAC) is the most attractive market for marine diesel engine and the trend is like to continue throughout the assessment period. In 2017, the region accounted for 38.98% market share. The market witnessed a strong growth in APAC in the last two decades; the seaborne trade has flourished in countries such as China, South Korea and India. Adoption of new maritime technologies, and modernization of ship remains a focus area for local policy makers. Introduction of new maritime safety polices, and marine pollution control laws are key factors expected to influence the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Companies Covered

Greaves Cotton Limited, Cox Marine, China Shipbuilding Industry Group Diesel Engine Co., Ltd., STX Engine, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Deere & Company, Japan Engine Corporation, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar, AGCO Power Inc., Yanmar Co Ltd., Kirlosker Oil Engines Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Companies are implementing various growth strategies to improve their market position and become more competitive. Many of the companies mentioned above are engaging partnership and collaborations. Development of new products and product innovation is also a key focus area for market players. In 2017, Caterpillar held the largest market share of 10.9%, followed by Cummins Inc. with 8.3% and Yanmar Co Ltd. with 4.1%.

The report covers the development strategies adopted by the companies between 2015 to 2018.

Key Development

Cox Powertrain recently partnered with Metal Shark Boats, (US) commercial maritime boat builders to commercialize its outbound marine diesel engine CXO300 to the government and commercial market in the US.

In October 2018, John Deere Power Systems launched its new product PowerTech 4045SFM85 marine engine to boat owners.

In July 2018, J-Eng announced the installation of its first commercial LP-SCR system which has been installed onboard the Singaporean container lines, Southern Pearl.

Market Segmentation

By Type – Auxiliary and Propulsion.

By Speed – Low-Speed, Medium-Speed and High-Speed

By Stroke – 2-Stroke and 4-Stroke

By Application – Cargo Ship, Cruise Ship and Others.

Type Analysis

The auxiliary segment accounted for 65.83% share of the market in 2017, with a valuation of USD 3,360.6 Mn. In addition, the segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period. Auxiliary engines are a component of a ship, especially in long-distance ships and and cruisers. Approximately 75% of all cargo ships have auxiliary engines to support the vessel’s electrical requirements.

Speed Analysis

In 2017, the high-speed segment accounted for 49.72% and stood at a valuation of USD 2,486.9 Mn. It is projected that the segment will witness a strong growth during the forecast period. High-speed marine diesel engines have operating speeds of over 800 RPM. High-speed engines are commonly used in commercial cruisers.

Stroke Analysis

The 4-stroke segment represented 72.18% market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period. Most modern ships are powered by 4-stroke engines that maintain propeller speeds between 75 RPM and 100 RPM. 4-stroke marine diesel engines have a higher power to weight ratio, and generally have a low stroke to bore ratio ranging between 1.5:1 and 2.2:1.

Application Analysis

In 2017, the cargo ship segment accounted for 69.95% market share, with a valuation of USD 3,571 Mn. In addition, the segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.89% during the projection period. In terms of revenue, cargo ship accounts for a major chunk of share owing to the increased inter and intracontinental trade. Primary categories of cargo ships include oil tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and chemical tankers.

Key questions addressed by the report

Which applications / segments provides the maximum growth opportunity?

What are the emerging technologies and how it would disrupt the market?

Who are the key players dominating the market, followed by other prominent vendors and strategies adopted by them?

What was the market size and what would be the forecast in next few years?

Regional and country attractiveness: mid to long term outlook?

Market dynamics including trends, opportunities, drivers, challenges and how this would impact the market eco-system?

