Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

Market Scenario

Pad-Mounted switchgear is designed to carry out the switching and isolating processes in the electrical distribution systems. The pad-mounted switchgear is designed as per the standards, such as IEC and IEEE standards and installed as per the infrastructure requirements of the distribution network. Pad-mounted switchgear is built to protect and control the electrical power systems.

Global Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market size is projected to reach USD 7.13 Billion by 2025, with 5.23% CAGR between 2019 and 2025.

The key factors driving the growth of the global pad-mounted switchgear market include increasing developments in the transmission & distribution network and higher reliability of the underground distribution network. Moreover, the automation of power infrastructure is also expected to drive the use of pad-mounted switchgear. For instance, in the Netherlands, the government of the country is focusing on the modernization of the distribution network for the integration of electric vehicle charging facilities within the country. Moreover, the Netherlands has a 100% underground electricity distribution network within the country. This, in turn, would increase the demand for pad-mounted switchgear in the global market.

Many major players such as Eaton, ABB, Park Detroit, and Federal Pacific are actively focusing on product development, mergers and acquisitions, and contracts and agreements for enhancing their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2019, Eaton acquired an 82.27 percent controlling interest in Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret A.S., a leading switchgear manufacturing company in Turkey. This development has helped the company enhance its presence in the global pad-mounted switchgear market. Such developments initiated by the major market players are likely to boost the global pad-mounted switchgear market during the forecast period.

The Global Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market has been segmented based on Type, Application, Voltage, and Standard. Based on type, the global market is segmented into air-insulated, gas-insulated, solid dielectric, and others. The solid dielectric segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period as solid dielectric pad-mounted switchgear use epoxy as an insulation medium for replacing SF6, an essential component of gas-insulated switchgear to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By application, the global pad-mounted switchgear market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The industrial segment is expected to hold the largest share within the global pad-mounted switchgear market owing to the demand for continuous and uninterrupted power supply in the industrial sector. On the basis of voltage, the global pad-mounted switchgear market is segmented into up to 15 KV, 15–25 KV, 25–35 KV, and above 35 KV. The above 35 KV segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing development in the high transmission and distribution network. Based on the standard, the global market is segmented into the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and other standards. The IEC segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period due to the widespread adoption of the IEC standard in the global market. The stringent regulations regarding the reliability and stability of the electrical network are responsible for the increased adoption of the IEC standard for pad-mounted switchgear.

The Global Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market is expected to grow at 5.23% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation



The global pad-mounted switchgear market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing developments in the transmission & distribution network, high reliability of the underground distribution network, and automation of power infrastructure.

Based on region, the global pad-mounted switchgear market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe holds the largest market share due to the rapid developments in the distribution network, mainly in the underground distribution network. It is expected that Europe would be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing energy requirements and urbanization. All these factors are expected to boost the demand for pad-mounted switchgear in the region.

Key Players

The Key Players operating in the Global Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market are Federal Pacific (US), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), TIEPCO (Saudi Arabia), S&C Electric Company (US), G&W Electric (US), AZZ Inc. (US), Powell Industries (US), Trayer Switchgear (US), ENTEC Electric & Electronic (South Korea), KDM Steel (China), Switchgear Power Systems LLC (US), Scott Engineering, Inc. (US), and Park Detroit (US).

Intended Audience

Manufacturers and suppliers of pad-mounted switchgears

Service providers of pad-mounted switchgears

Energy and environment associations

Government and research organizations

State and national regulatory authorities

Investment banks

Manufacturers’ associations

Institutional investors

Environmental research institutes

