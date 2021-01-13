Biometrics in Government Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

Biometrics in Government Market -Overview

The widespread proliferation of biometric technology is estimated to spur the biometrics in government market2020. The security, access control and robotics automotive technology and services reports are formed by Market Research Future, which covers market options for progress. A 17.09% CAGR is estimated to play a notable role in the income generation potential of the market to USD 16,252.2 Million by 2025.

The fingerprint recognition or identification has gradually become a popular method, and this has led to its obvious implementation in the government sector, due to the volume of confidential data and assets that are stored and used by them. This detail is estimated to open up the opportunities for development in the global biometrics in government market through the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental scrutiny of the biometrics in government market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. The application basis of segmenting the biometrics in government market consists of public safety, latent fingerprint matching, e-passport, voter registration, border control, national ID, e-visas, and healthcare and welfare. Based on the region, the biometrics in government market consists of the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Africa, and South America. Based on the type, the biometrics in government market is segmented into DNA analysis, iris recognition, fingerprint identification, face recognition, and voice recognition.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of the biometrics in government market encompasses regions such as the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Africa, and South America. The North American regional market is to be expected to govern the biometrics in government market all through the forecast period owing to the application of biometrics by the North American nations. It has been observed that these regions have a remarkably high demand for biometrics and both the Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are progressive lyassimilating an assortment of biometric technologies for access control, law enforcement, intelligence & counterterrorism, immigration & border management, and credentialing. The public safety segment in the European region is estimated to register an escalated demand request from various end-user categories due to the surge in individuals that have to be screened on a daily basis. In the Asia Pacific regions, the use of biometric voter registration system is projected to rise following its benefits in reducing tampering of votes in the elections.

Competitive Analysis

The emphasis on innovation is estimated to rise in the coming years, as the consumer needs have to be addressed in a better manner to ensure the resurgence of the global market. Furthermore, the need to adopt a rapid and cost-effective method of operation is estimated to shape the market in the impending period. The capability of contenders to influence change in the market is increasing at a stable rate in the impending period. The support from government bodies around the world is rising because the market needs an extra stimulus to achieve normalcy in such a scenario. The disharmony in the forces of demand and supply is estimated to create a slow growth background in the market. The need to mitigate losses sustained by the current public health crisis is estimated to be the sole focus of the market contenders in the upcoming years. Also, the need to encourage business to include the environmental impact of their decisions is estimated to shape the development of the market in future.

The strategic companies of the biometrics in government market are HID Global Corporation (US), Aware Inc (US), Innovatrics (Slovakia), IDEMIA (France), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), NEC Corporation (Japan), Jenetric GmbH (Germany), and id3 Technologies (France), among others.

