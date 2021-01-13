Summary: –

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

Scope of the Report:

In the Cold Chain Logistics market, the global Market value has increased to 199252.8 Million USD in 2018 from 97835.0 Million USD in 2013.

North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Logistics, with a market value share nearly 26.96% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the market value share over 26.76% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Logistics.

The global Cold Chain Logistics market is valued at 171900 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 412400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Also read.: https://marketersmedia.com/global-cold-chain-logistics-industry-report-2024-business-risk-opportunities/88978689

Major Key Players Included in This Report are:-

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies

Nichirei Logistics Group

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX

The Cold Chain Logistics market report provided here is a comprehensive analysis of current trends associated with the industry. It provides a precise yet factual overview for a greater understanding of the concerned market, its product segments, and the range of applications associated with the same. The report also covers various kinds of methods and technicalities used for manufacturing purposes. All these aspects provide a deep insight into the complexities associated with the international Cold Chain Logistics market.

For More Details.: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4532018

This report has been prepared by market specialists carrying immense experience in terms of understanding the market trends, especially in the key domains. Alongside this, the report also analyses the prospects of the global Cold Chain Logistics market in accordance with the studies conducted regarding price margin. This takes the risk factors in to account as well dealt with by the manufacturers in this market. Apart from this, the report provides a thorough understanding of various dynamics having a significant effect on global Cold Chain Logistics market. On a whole, the report provides a thorough analysis of the current market scenario and also forecasts its state during the forecasted year of 2019, taking the base year as 2024.

Driving factors and threats of Cold Chain Logistics Market Volume

Apart from understanding the basic factors contributing towards the growth of the Cold Chain Logistics market, the report also analyses the various kinds of volume trends, including their past of pricing, as well as the market worth. The report studies various kinds of possible growth factors, challenges, and scopes associated with a detailed study of the international Cold Chain Logistics market.

Regional Analysis of Cold Chain Logistics Market

The report not just analyses the state of Cold Chain Logistics market at international level but also at the regional level. Putting close insight into the domains where the market is established, the report studies the market state in parts of the world, including Middle East &; Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. All these domains are studied in accordance with the ongoing trends, along with the prospects contributing towards the growth of market in future.

Research methodology of Cold Chain Logistics Industry

With an intention of providing analytic detail of global Cold Chain Logistics market, the report has been prepared upon doing thorough research. Here the research methodology is followed as per the different parameters set as per Porter’s Five Force Model. In addition, the experts of data also take SWOT into account, as per which the report provides exclusive detail regarding the state of Cold Chain Logistics market.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3872372-global-cold-chain-logistics-market-2019-by-company

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cold Chain Logistics

1.2 Classification of Cold Chain Logistics by Types

1.2.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Airways

1.2.4 Roadways

1.2.5 Seaways

1.3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Cold Chain Logistics (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Americold Logistics

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Americold Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 SSI SCHAEFER

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SSI SCHAEFER Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Preferred Freezer Services

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Burris Logistics

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Kloosterboer

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…

NOTE : Our Team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

