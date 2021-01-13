Gaming Laptop Market 2021 Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Industry Outlook 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Gaming Laptop Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights:

The global gaming laptop market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for gaming laptops among youths and professional gamers is aiding the market growth. Gaming laptops are portable personal computers that are designed to play video games as an alternative to gaming consoles.

The global gaming laptop market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the Gaming Laptop Market in North America region is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S., Mexico and New York are anticipated to drive the growth of the gaming laptop market owing to the presence of large number of established key players such as Dell Inc. (U.S.), EVGA Corporation (U.S.) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.). The adoption of advanced technology, high disposable income of people and rising demand from consumers is aiding the market in the region.

In the global Gaming Laptop market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of low labor costs coupled with the reduced costs associated with raw materials also contributed to the regional growth of the market and emerging economies and technological advancement in gaming laptop in the region.

The global gaming laptop market is projected to reach USD 22 billion at a CAGR of over 22% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global gaming laptop market: Acer Inc. (Taiwan), AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Dell Inc. (U.S.), MSI (Taiwan), ORIGIN PC (U.S.), AORUS (Taiwan), Clevo (Taiwan), EVGA Corporation (U.S.), Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.) and others.

Segments

The global gaming laptop market is segmented by end-user and price analysis. By end-user segment the market consists of hardcore gamers, professional gamers and others. And on the basis of components the market is segmented into RAM size, storage, graphics card, display size, peripherals and processor and pricing.

Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to account for the highest position in the gaming laptop market, whereas Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for industrial robots across different industry verticals in this region. U.S. holds majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as adoption of advance solutions.

