B2C E-COMMERCE MARKET 2020 BUSINESS STRATEGIES, EMERGING DEMANDS, GROWTH RATE, RECENT TRENDS, OPPORTUNITY, AND FORECAST TO 2030

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global B2C E-commerce Market 2020-2030 by Device, Product Type, Payment Method, Channel Type,” New Document to its Studies Database

The latest report has presented a synopsis of the global B2C E-commerce market with conducive insights. The synopsis consists of an introduction to the service and product with various usages of these products and services in various end-user sectors. Further, the report also encompasses a thorough study of the manufacturing and management technology implemented for the same. The report on the global B2C E-commerce market casts light on the established and as well as the new vendors entering the market. In addition, the report is an exhaustive analysis of the recent industrial drifts, exhaustive geographical evaluation, and the competitive analysis during the review period from 2020-2026. The report has emphasized on several factors impeding and augmenting the market size. Some of the important factors include the aftermath of technical development, mounting population, and the dynamics of demand and supply in the worldwide B2C E-commerce market. Further, it also consists impact of initiatives taken by the government and the competitive environment present in the global B2C E-commerce market during the review period.

Segmental Analysis

The global B2C E-commerce market can be segmented into various aspects along with the geographical segmentation. The segmentation has been performed with an objective to attain the most accurate insights about the global B2C E-commerce market. In addition, the report consists of regional segmentation of Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. In addition, the report also encompasses an in-depth analysis of the market on a regional level casting light on the threats and opportunities.

Key Players

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com, Inc.

ASOS

ChinaAseanTrade.com

Craigslist, Inc.

DIYTrade.com

eBay Inc.

eworldtrade.com

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Groupon

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd

JD.com Inc.

KellySearch.com

Macy’s Inc.

MakeMytrip Pvt. Ltd.

Mercateo AG

Newegg Business Inc

OLX

ThomasNet Inc

Walmart Inc.

Method of Research

It is a compilation of B2C E-commerce market on the basis of first-hand information of which qualitative and quantitative evaluation is performed. Methods like Porter’s Five Force Model are implemented. In addition, the data analysts use the SWOT based method, which allows the data experts to offer an exhaustive report on the global B2C E-commerce market. Methods such as SWOT and Porter’s Five Force Model allow the data experts to recognize the strength, risks, threats, opportunities, and weaknesses of the global market.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global B2C E-commerce market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device, Product Type, Payment Method, Channel Type, Business Model, and Region.

Based on Device, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• PCs

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Other Devices

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Consumer Electronics

• Apparels and Footwear

• Travel and Leisure

• Food and Beverage

• Home Appliances and Furniture

• Health and Beauty

• Automotive Parts

• Other Product Types

Based on Payment Method, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Net Banking

• Credit Card

• Debit Card

• e-Wallet

• Other Payment Methods

Based on Channel Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• B2C Retailers

• Classifieds

Based on Business Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Brick-to-Click

• Pure Click

• Click-to-Brick

…

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Solution Format

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Advertising Type

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Mobile Device

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

