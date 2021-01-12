Semiconductor Memory IP Market Size | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Semiconductor Memory IP Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Synopsis

The semiconductor memory IP market is growing rapidly. Market growth is majorly attributed to the rapid growth of the semiconductor industry. Besides, the augmenting demand for highly scalable memory devices from smartphones, laptops, and computer industries drive the growth of the regional market. With the changing performance requirements, semiconductor memory IP continues to evolve. Moreover, rising uses of connected & wearable devices escalate market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Semiconductor Memory IP Market is estimated to grow at 13.50% CAGR throughout the review period (2018-2023). Reliance on embedded systems on SPI NOR flash for boot code, and parallel NAND flash for data storage create substantial market demand. Technological advances in storage technologies accelerate the growth of the market. The rising usages of the internet and smart connected devices foster the semiconductor memory IP industry.

Additionally, the introduction of high-end mobile applications promotes the development of powerful semiconductor memory IP.

Industry players strive to introduce new semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of modern computation devices. These relentless expansions of memory capacities in devices substantiate the market sales, making the development of powerful chipsets and processors possible. High R&D investments in semiconductor industries create new growth avenues for market players.

Moreover, the increasing demand for semiconductor memory IP from industrial automation, automotive, and consumer electronics sectors positively impacts market growth. Rising adoption of semiconductor memory IP in increasing numbers of electronic devices pushes the size of the market. Conversely, high costs associated with the purchase and deployments of semiconductor memory IP are a significant factor projected to obstruct the market growth.

Major Players:

Players leading the global semiconductor memory IP market include Synopsys, Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Arm Limited, Dolphin Integration, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., eSilicon Corporation, Mentor, SK Hynix Inc., Rambus Inc., and others.

Semiconductor Memory IP Market- Segments

The report is segmented into three dynamics:

By Type : DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory), NAND (Negative AND), SRAM (Static Random-Access Memory), and others.

By Application : Networking, Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronic Devices, Mobile Computing Devices, and others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global semiconductor memory IP market. The largest market share attributes to the growth of the semiconductor industry in the region. Moreover, the presence of a number of major companies and favorable government policies in the region influence market growth. Rising technological advances and the adoption of DRAM, SRAM, and NAND memory devices in various applications substantiate the market demand.

Similarly, rapid economic growth and spurted industrialization in the region drive the semiconductor memory IP market share. South Korea, China, and Taiwan have become major manufacturing hubs for a vast range of electronic components, including semiconductor memory IPs. The APAC semiconductor memory IP market is projected to retain its dominance, growing at 14.79% CAGR throughout the estimated period.

North America stands second in the semiconductor memory IP market. The growth is driven by the recent protectionist stances in the US and the strong presence of notable industry players and well-established development centers, allowing the early adoption of advanced storage technologies. Additionally, a hiked levy on imported products fosters the regional market growth to some extent, having a catapult effect on domestic manufacturing.

Furthermore, broad uptake and advances in storage technologies, alongside increasing investments in technology developments, propel regional market growth. Also, the demand for reliable backup and recovery systems support market growth in the region. The North American semiconductor memory IP market is expected to grow at 13.37% CAGR during the assessment period.

Europe semiconductor memory IP market is growing rapidly. Factors such as increasing numbers of businesses and technological upgrades boost the growth of the market. Countries like Germany, France, Italy, and the UK are expected to contribute to regional market growth continually. Besides, the increasing economic growth in the region acts as a significant tailwind for the market growth. The European semiconductor memory IP market is estimated to create a substantial revenue pocket in the next six years.

