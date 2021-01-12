Global Craft Beer Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Craft Beer Market 2020-2026

This report provides in depth study of “Craft Beer Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Craft Beer Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Craft beer – what used to be referred to as ‘micro-brewed’ or ’boutique’ beer – took its modern roots in the United States around thirty years ago as a new breed of keen brewers rediscovered lost styles and interesting, flavoursome brews. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and Scandinavia and pockets of Europe are today leading the charge, providing alternatives to the traditional Euro-style lagers.

Craft beer is fetching higher sales than traditional beer due to endeavors from local and international brewers that are expanding their distribution network and at the same time offering exciting new flavors and tastes. The rising consumer preference for low alcohol by volume (ABV) beer is fueling the growth of the global craft beer market.

Consumers are increasingly preferring new styles and flavors of craft beer thus boosting its marketability. With the use of premium quality raw materials and advanced brewing techniques, major chunk of beer consumers have been successfully diverted to craft beer segment from mainstream beer.The craft beer industry is majorly driven by its Premiumization aspect, wherein the consumers willingly pay higher prices for craft beer than its traditional counterparts due to its exotic flavor profile and convenience of making. Thus, higher margins associated with craft beer fetches higher profitability.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Craft Beer market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Craft Beer industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Budweiser, Yuengling,

The Boston Beer

Sierra Nevada

New Belgium Brewing

Gambrinus

Lagunitas

Bell’s Brewery

Deschutes

Stone Brewery

Firestone Walker Brewing, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Craft Beer.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Craft Beer is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Craft Beer Market is segmented into Ales, Lagers and other

Based on Application, the Craft Beer Market is segmented into Bar, Food Service, Retail, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Craft Beer in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Craft Beer Market Manufacturers

Craft Beer Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Craft Beer Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

