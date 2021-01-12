Power Amplifier Market Development Strategy, Sales Revenue and Regional Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Power Amplifier Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Overview:

Power Amplifier is subtype of an amplifier which is used for increasing the power of a signal. Power Amplifiers are an update to the traditional amplifiers and is generally used in the consumer electronic devices such as a smartphone and a tablet. Growing technology and high adoption rate of smartphone around the world is driving the market of Power Amplifier. Power Amplifiers takes the power from a power supply and helps to control and maintain the output to match the input signal shape. Global Power Amplifier Market has been valued at US ~$976 million in the year 2015 which is growing with CAGR of ~16% from 2016 to 2022 and expected to grow at US ~$2.8 billion by end of forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Power Amplifier are- Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Skyworks Solutions (U.S.), TriQuint Semiconductor (U.S.), Qorvo (U.S.), Maxim Integrated (U.S.), QSC, LLC (U.S.), Yamaha Corporation (Japan), Peavey Electronics Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Global Power Amplifier Market – Segmentations

Market Research Future has segmented the Power Amplifier Market into type, technology and application. The type includes- Audio-power amplifiers and Radio-power amplifiers. Technologies includes- GaAs RF Power Amplifiers, GaN RF Power Amplifiers among others. The application which has been mentioned in the report are- Smartphone, Tablets, PCs & Laptops, Audio Equipment among others.

Global Power Amplifier Market – Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of Power Amplifier with total market share of ~63%. Growing economy of Asian countries such as China and India and strong presence of manufacturing industry in China region is supporting the market of Power Amplifiers in this region.

Intended Audience

Amplifiers Manufacturers

Amplifiers Suppliers

Smartphone Manufacturers/Distributors

Manufacturing Companies

Consumer Electronic Product Manufacturers/Suppliers

