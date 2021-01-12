Earphone and Headphone Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Emerging Trends and Outlook 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Earphone and Headphone Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

The global earphone and headphone market is expected to grow at ~9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Earphones/headphones are listening devices that are worn on, over, in the ear, or around the head depending on the type of use such as hearing music and tape recording among others. There are several types of earphones and headphones, namely earbuds, in-ear-canal headphones, full-size headphones, and canal buds. Technological advancements in the industry have further led to the development of lightweight Bluetooth headphones that have noise cancelling capabilities and long battery life.

For instance, in January 2019, Bose Corporation filed a new patent for earbud insertion sensing method with infrared technology. The technology aims at extending the battery life of earbuds by automatically deactivating it when not in use.

North America continues to be the dominating region for Earphone And Headphone Market; valued at USD 4380.8 million in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the highest growing region at a CAGR of 10.89% during the forecast period. Some of market players such as audio-technica, Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., Sennheiser, and beyerdynamic are expected to dominate the earphone and headphone market during forecast period. In January 2019, Audio-Technica Corporation launched its sound reality ATH-SR50BT and ATH-SR30BT wireless over-ear headphones, which provide high-resolution audio playback. In January 2019, beyerdynamic launched Xelento wireless headphones; it is a combination of convenient everyday solutions and sophisticated luxury headphones.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global earphone and headphone market are Apple Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Bose Corporation (US), Skullcandy Inc. (US), AIAIAI ApS (Denmark), AKG Acoustics GmbH (Austria), Audio-Technica Corporation (Japan), beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Creative Technology Ltd (Singapore), Denon Electronics (USA), LLC (US), Grado Labs Inc. (US), House of Marley, LLC (US), and Jays AB (Sweden) among others.

Global Earphone and Headphone Market – Segmentations

The global earphone and headphone market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The market, by type, has been segmented into wired earphone & headphone and wireless earphone & headphone. The application segment includes fitness/sports, gaming and virtual reality, media & entertainment, corporate, and others. Whereas, on the basis of region, the market has been segmented in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Global Earphone and Headphone Market – Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the earphone and headphone market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and rest of the world (RoW).

North America led the market with a market value of USD 4380.8 million in 2017. The regional market value can go up to USD 7309.6 million by 2023 with an impressive 9.09% CAGR during the forecast period. North America generates the highest demand for headphone and earphone globally and high penetration of portable devices such as tablets and mobiles drive the demand in the region. The US accounted for the largest market share of 62.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 2,738.4 million; the market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Canada was the second-largest market in 2017, valued at USD 1,100.2 million; the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0%.

Asia-Pacific held the second largest market share and has similar demand patterns as that of North America. The regional market was valued at USD 3005.5 million in 2017 which is expected to scale and exceed to USD 5511.3 million by 2023 at a 10.89% CAGR during the forecast period.

China accounted for the largest market share in the region with a 30.4% in 2017, with a market value of USD 913.2 million; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Japan was the second-largest market in 2017, valued at USD 856.5 million; it is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.1%.

In Europe, Germany accounted for the largest market share of 33.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1,124.1 million; the market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The rest of europe was the second-largest market in 2017, valued at USD 1,000.5 million; the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6%.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Earphone and Headphone Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

