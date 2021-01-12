Autonomous Robot Market Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Outlook 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Autonomous Robot Market Research Report- Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Autonomous Robot Market – Overview

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global autonomous robot market 2020 is majorly driven by the rising adoption of Industry 4.0. The growing applications of humanoid robots for domestic purposes is influencing the growth of the market of autonomous robot. Some of the established food chains have begun to use autonomous robots for food delivery to customers’ doorsteps. Besides, the adoption of autonomous robotics in the self-driving car is likely to boost the global Autonomous Robot Market. Moreover, the growing application of autonomous robots in logistics industries and warehouses has led to the expansion of the autonomous robot market. Also, there has been a surging demand for unmanned vehicles in military and space. However, the security concerns related to autonomous robots are impeding the growth of the market. Also, increasing government regulations have also hindered the growth of the market. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to certain challenges. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Autonomous Robots Marketing: Segmental Analysis

The global autonomous robot market can be classified on the basis of mobile product, operation, end-user, and region.

On the basis of mobile products , the global autonomous robot market can be classified into an unmanned aerial vehicle, unmanned ground vehicle, and unmanned marine vehicle.

, the global autonomous robots market can be classified into power & energy, industrial & manufacturing, logistics & warehouse, forest & agriculture, aerospace & defense, medical, oil & gas, and mining & minerals. On the basis of region, the global autonomous robot market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and RoW.

Key Players:

The forefront players of the global autonomous robot market are Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (China), Aethon Inc (US), Bluefin Robotics (US), Clearpath Robotics Inc. (Canada), Cimcorp Automation, Ltd.(US), Fetch Robotics, Inc. (the US), Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd. (India), Gecko Systems Intl. Corp. (US), Locus Robotics (US), SAAB (Sweden), Oceaneering International, Inc. (US), Seegrid Corporation (US), Mobile Industrial Robots Ap (Denmark), Vecna Technologies, Inc. (US), and SMP Robotics (US).

Global Autonomous Robots Market: Regional Outlook

The geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW has been conducted. As per the analysis by MRFR, North America has projected to reign the global market during the forecast period. The increasing demand from the logistics industry has resulted in a surge in demand for autonomous robots in the region. Besides, the increasing technological advancement in robotics has additionally propelled the demand. Also, the rising focus on UAV communication capabilities in the defense sector impacts the growth of the regional market. Among all nations, the US leads the market along with generating the highest revenue in the global autonomous robot market. Moreover, the presence of established key players situated in the US provides a subjugating hand in the global market.

Furthermore, the widening usage of UAVs has posed several opportunities for expansion, and the immense expenditure on growing military UAV activities has actuated the demand in the region. The second position is attained by the APAC region. APAC consists of the two fastest economies of the world, i.e., India and China, which are investing immensely to enhance the military and commercial UAV activities. Besides, the robust economic growth, rising research and development, and the demand for advanced autonomous technology from automotive and aircraft sectors are augmenting the regional market. As per the research, India is likely to flourish during the review period.

