GaAs Wafer Market Size, Share, Development Strategy, Top Leaders and Outlook 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “GaAs Wafer Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights:

Gallium is a obtained after smelting of aluminium and zinc. GaAs is a major component in diodes, Field Effect Transistors (FETs) and Integrarted Circuits (ICs). Globally, the GaAs wafer market is expected to grow from USD 625 million in 2017 to USD 1,224.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Opportunities that aid the growth of GaAs market include increasing demand from smartphone manufacturers. Increasing demand for digital cameras, laptops are also contributing towards the growth of GaAs market.

GaAs is more efficient and economical than silicon and extends battery life significantly. GaAs wafers can meet specialized demands in cellular terminals such as multiple input, carrier aggregation, and MIMO antennas among others.

Key Players

Prominent players in global Gaas Wafer Market are Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (Taiwan), Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC (US), Ommic S.A. (France), WIN Semiconductors Corporation (Taiwan), AXT Inc. (US), Century Epitech Co Ltd. (China), Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (China), Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc. (US), Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials Inc. (US), Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH (Germany), IQE plc (UK), Qorvo, Inc. (US), United Monolithic Semiconductors (France), and Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co, Ltd. (Taiwan) among others.

Segments

By production method, the market is segmented into vertical gradient freeze (VGF), Liquid encapsulated Czochralski (LEC), Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE), Metal-Organic Vapor Phase Epitaxy (MOVPE).

By application, the market is segmented into mobile devices, photovoltaic devices, wireless communication, optoelectronic devices, aerospace & defense, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global market for GaAs wafers is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of GaAs wafer market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the GaAs wafer market during forecast period. Increasing population, increasing number of semiconductor manufacturers, telecom industries, government initiatives to make smart cities, and increasing smartphone users are a few factors driving the GaAs wafer market in Asia-Pacific. China, Taiwan, Japan are expected to dominate the GaAs wafer market in Asia-Pacific. Whereas, India, South Korea, are expected to grow at a fast rate during forecast period.

North America is expected to register a considerable growth during the forecast period. High adoption of new technologies and presence of big players is also driving the North American GaAs wafer market.

Europe is expected to remain stable during forecast period due to increasing use of GaAs wafers in consumer electronics applications.

