Rugged Display Market Size, Share, Historical Analysis, Top Leaders and Regional Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Rugged Display Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Global Rugged Display Market – Overview

Rugged displays are capable of providing clear quality even in harsh atmospheric conditions like extreme low and high temperatures. Most of the displays are enclosed in plastic, but in the case of rugged displays, the display components are enclosed in metal which doesn’t produce any cracks under high pressure. The major advantage by using metal enclosure is that electromagnetic interface can be reduced.

The usage of rugged displays in consumer electronic segments like smart phones, monitors, and other portable devices are increasing the scope for the growth of market. On the basis of operating system, windows based rugged displays are expected to rise in the coming years. The availability of open operating system and wide adoption among various devices are supporting the market growth. The rise in Internet of Things (IoT), and wide acceptance among military and Defense sectors are fuelling the market growth. The high initial costs associated with manufacturing and uncertainty in availability of raw materials are hampering the market growth.

The global rugged display market is expected to grow at USD ~10 Billion by 2023, at ~5% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Rugged Display Market are – Sparton Corporation (U.S), Xplore Technologies Corporation (U.S), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Getac Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Samsung Group (South Korea), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S), Bluestone Technology Ltd (U.S), Chassis Plans (U.S), Sonim Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Kyocera Corporation (Japan) among others.

Global Rugged Display Market – Segmentation

The Global Rugged Display Market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by type : Comprises Dot-matrix, LED, LCD and others

: Comprises Dot-matrix, LED, LCD and others Segmentation by operating system : Comprises iOS, windows, android and others

: Comprises iOS, windows, android and others Segmentation by ruggedness : Comprises semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged.

: Comprises semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged. Segmentation by end-users : Comprises government and Defense, aerospace, hospitals, commercial and others.

: Comprises government and Defense, aerospace, hospitals, commercial and others. Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Global Rugged Display Market – Regional Analysis

The global rugged display market is studied for North America, Asia pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. North America is expected to hold major market share for global rugged display market. The high demand from aerospace and military is primarily driving the market in this region. The rising adoption of rugged displays in healthcare is fuelling the market growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show steep growth during the forecast period. The increase in usage of consumer electronics, and rise in development of smart cities and increasing investments by key players in research and development activities are supporting the market growth.

