NFL Divisional Teams Play off live: Start Time, Schedule, NFL game Pass without blackout, Live stream info, Preview, who is making super bowl

Saturday 16th January 2021

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

Time: 4.35 PM ET

TV: FOX

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI.

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills

Time: 8.35 PM ET

TV: NBC

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM

Venue: Bills Stadium Orchard Park, NY.

Date: Sunday 17th January 2021

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 3.05 PM ET

TV: CBS

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Time: 6.40 PM ET

TV: TV

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome,New Orleans, LA

Get NFL Game Pass International and stream every playoff game live without blackouts

Price: 13 USD and up for the postseason

If you’re looking to catch all the playoff action this year, but don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass is your best option.

You can access NFL Game Pass worldwide, but the U.S. version does not allow live streaming of playoff games. Some games are blacked out in parts of Europe as well. Only users who sign up for Game Pass from a non-U.S. and non-Europe location will have live-streaming access to every game, everywhere.

NFL Game Pass offers a “FREE” or “PRO” subscription. With the free subscription, you get 24/7 access to the NFL Network, as well as content downloads and highlights for every game. Upgrading to the “PRO” subscription gives you all 250+ live NFL games (including the playoffs and the Super Bowl), full game replays, All-22 Coaches Film, and more.

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a non-U.S. location where all games are available. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.Go to NFL Game Pass and sign up.Sit back and enjoy!

Stream NFL playoff games free with Locast.org

Price: Free

Channels: CBS and FOX

The best way to watch NFL playoff games free is to tune into local American television stations with Locast.org. Log into one of the service’s many available markets and watch the games local to that market on CBS or FOX. You can also find Sunday Night Football on NBC.

To stream the NFL with Locast: Get ExpressVPN.Fire up the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.Connect to a server location in the U.S. that Locast serves (such as New York or Seattle)Go to Locast.org and sign up.Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to.Tune into the local CBS or FOX channel and enjoy the football!

NFL Divisional Round games

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers [Jan 16, 4:30 p.m. ET]

Channel: Fox

The Rams showed last week that despite severe limitations at the quarterback position, the rest of their team is good enough to come up with a win. Although Jared Goff is still dealing with a thumb injury, this team has an elite defense and rookie running back Cam Akers looks like a capable engine for their offense. Considering how little they’ll look to pass the ball, any poor weather in Green Bay could actually help their chances, even though they’re a warm weather team.

All of that said, it would be extremely surprising to see the Packers drop this game. Aaron Rodgers played at an MVP level all season, and the offense he leads scored at least 30 points in six of their final seven games. Even if Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey can erase Davante Adams—which seems unlikely—Rodgers can lean on tight end, and red zone monster, Robert Tonyan, as well as a strong rushing attack that opens up plenty of play-action possibilities. The Rams may be able to keep this close, but there’s a significant disparity in firepower here and that should be enough to send the Packers to the NFC Championship.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills [Jan 16, 8:15 p.m. ET]

Channel: NBC

The Ravens exorcised the demons of last season’s playoff disappointment with a win over the Titans, but the Bills represent a more significant challenge. Josh Allen has been a dual-threat dynamo all season and leads an incredibly potent offense that will be hard to handle. Perhaps more importantly, the Bills defense is much better than the leaky unit the Ravens contended with in Tennessee.

Buffalo will need its third-ranked passing attack to put some points on the board early, to put Baltimore in the uncomfortable position of chasing. That could help nullify the Ravens’ ability to hurt them on the ground, where they conceded 4.6 yards per carry in the regular season. The Bills‘ advantage in this game is that they’re equipped to win no matter the game script, whereas the Ravens are far more effective with the lead. Bad weather in Buffalo would be a boon to Baltimore, which gained 332 more yards on the ground this season than it managed through the air.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs [Jan 17, 3:00 p.m. ET]

Channel: CBS

This is the David vs. Goliath matchup of the week. The Chiefs are the defending champions and worthy favorites to retain the title thanks to Patrick Mahomes and the virtually-unstoppable offense he leads. The 14-2 club has a couple of holes on defense, but seems able to score their way out of virtually any problem thanks to Mahomes and his ability to make seemingly high-risk throws look effortless, plus the staggering speed of his receiver group.

If the Browns shock the football world in this game, it will probably be thanks to their top-notch rushing attack headlined by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. If those two are firing on all cylinders, it’s possible that the Browns could win the time-of-possession battle and keep the ball away from Mahomes with long drives. That’s a strategy that many have tried, but few have executed to perfection, though. There’s a reason the Chiefs quarterback has a 42-9 career record, including a 4-1 mark in the playoffs. Everything will have to break just right for the Browns to win on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints [Jan 17, 6:30 p.m. ET]

Channel: Fox

These teams will meet for the third time on Sunday, with the Saints having had the upper hand so far. Their two wins over the Buccaneers, by a combined score of 72-26, makes them the clear favorites in this one.

The Buccaneers‘ greatest advantage over New Orleans comes in the passing game, where their group put up the second-most yardage in the league behind Tom Brady and the trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown. If this game turns into a track meet they’re in good shape. However, the Saints will look to prevent that from happening with a hyper-efficient offense driven by short passes from Drew Brees and the formidable running of Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray.

They also have one of the best defenses in the league, which ranked fourth overall by yardage allowed, and tied for first with 18 interceptions. That group has allowed fewer than 20 points in seven of its last 10 games. They will make it very difficult for Brady to open up the passing attack.

Watch the NFL playoffs live on DAZN Canada

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

You can tune in to the 2020 NFL season live on DAZN.

You may need to provide a valid Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5). If you don’t have a Canadian bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or (pre-paid) gift card. A 30-day free trial is available for DAZN.

Stream the NFL playoffs live on Sling TV

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network

Sling TV provides access to every channel that carries NFL playoff games. A three-day free trial is available.

To watch the NFL live on Sling TV: Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Los Angeles. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.Go to Sling TV and sign up for Sling Orange and Blue.Tune in and enjoy!

Stream the NFL playoffs live online on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

YouTube TV gives you all of the networks carrying the NFL, including the Super Bowl, and offers a five-day free trial.

The available games will depend on your location. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

To watch the NFL on YouTube TV: Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.Go to YouTube TV and sign up.Kick back and enjoy!

Stream 2020 NFL playoffs on fuboTV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: CBS, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network

How about another way to catch NFL games? Use the seven-day free trial on fuboTV to watch more football and other sports like MLB and the NHL!

To stream live NFL games with fuboTV: Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.Sign up on fuboTV.Tune in and enjoy!

Live stream the NFL playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live NFL games and offers a seven-day free trial available. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

To watch live NFL games with Hulu + Live TV: Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.Go to Hulu and select a plan.Tune in to the action!

Watch NFL Sunday Ticket live on AT&T TV Now

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket gives you access to out-of-market NFL games (based on your service address) on ABC, Fox, and CBS.

Select international games are subject to blackouts. You will need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card.

To watch NFL games on AT&T TV Now: Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the United States, such as San Francisco. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.Go to AT&T TV Now and sign up.Enjoy the games!

Watch NFL replays and highlights on Pluto TV

Price: Free

Pluto TV and NFL partnered up and launched a new channel for watching NFL replays called the NFL Channel. There’s no need to sign up, and the content is available for free.

To watch NFL games on Pluto TV: Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Go to Pluto TV.Enjoy watching!

NFL blackouts: International Game Pass vs. U.S. Game Pass

What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? NFL Game Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know:

The U.S. NFL Game Pass does not offer live streaming of regular-season or postseason games. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, on-demand replays of every regular-season game, and the NFL Films archive. There are no blackouts of regular-season games (because none are shown live at all). A seven-day free trial is available.

In most other markets, such as Mexico and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 256 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. Users trying to watch the NFL in the UK or Ireland are subject to blackouts on some games, and for viewers who want to stream the NFL in Canada, Game Pass is available exclusively through DAZN.

Most international Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

Is NFL Game Pass UK the same as the international Game Pass?

In a word, no. Regional broadcasting rights in the UK and the Republic of Ireland mean certain games are subject to blackout restrictions.

This applies even if a subscriber from the UK or Ireland is in another part of the EU. Existing EU Portability Regulations require UK and Ireland blackout restrictions to apply no matter where in the EU the subscriber is.

Can I watch NFL Game Pass in Europe?

EU viewers who subscribe to NFL Game Pass from most locations other than the UK or Ireland should have access to all games live, although limited blackouts may apply if such users try to watch from the UK or Ireland.

Where is the cheapest location to get NFL international Game Pass?

NFL international Game Pass prices vary from region to region, but South American locations tend to offer the lowest prices. For information about specific countries, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Subscription refunds are valid up to seven days from the purchase date. Free trial refunds are valid up to three days after the trial ends. More details can be found on the NFL Digital Care site.

Which devices can I watch International NFL Game Pass on?

NFL Game Pass works on the following devices. To set up ExpressVPN on your device, follow the corresponding link below:

iOS 10+

Android 6.0+

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Roku

Xbox

PS4

What’s the difference between NFL Game Pass and NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Game Pass is the NFL’s streaming service. It is different from NFL Sunday Ticket, which is exclusive to AT&T TV Now.

NFL Game Pass comes in two flavors. The domestic Game Pass only shows out-of-market preseason games, regular-season game replays, and the full range of NFL Films. The international Game Pass shows every live regular season and playoff game, including the Super Bowl. Read more about the nuances of NFL Game Pass.

NFL Sunday Ticket is only available to U.S. with a valid service address. Sunday Ticket shows out-of-market games only and excludes select international games. In particular, games broadcast by your local Fox or CBS affiliate will not be available for streaming.

NFL Sunday Ticket starts at 73.50 USD/month for four months. If you live in the U.S. and don’t mind missing a portion of the games, NFL Sunday Ticket might be worth considering. The international version of NFL Game Pass costs at least 125 USD/season but gives you access to every game and a wide range of extras.

How to solve NFL Game Pass international streaming problems

Don’t let a troublesome connection knock you out of bounds! If you encounter any issues while streaming the NFL, contact ExpressVPN Support for immediate assistance.

Who’s going to win Super Bowl LV?

The Kansas City Chiefs look primed to defend their crown with an offense that is almost impossible to stop thanks to the trio of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs’ defense only needs to be respectable for this team to roll over its opponents, and even if it comes down to a shootout they are well equipped to win those games.

In the second tier the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. The Saints and Ravens are especially dangerous because they have elite defenses to match their offensive firepower, but each comes with a major blemish. Despite their win over the Titans, it’s clear that the Ravens are a far better team when they have a lead, and it’s hard to see them chasing down an elite team from behind with their limited passing attack. New Orleans has a balanced roster, but Drew Brees is coming off a brutal rib injury and will have to stay healthy. The Packers and Bills need to put up a lot of points to win, but generally do thanks to MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers and all-around playmaker Josh Allen.

If you’re interested in a Cinderella story, your best option is the Cleveland Browns, who shocked the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday for their first win in Pittsburgh in 17 years. The Browns are well-coached and possess a dominant running game that can help them hold and extend leads, even against elite competition. Their defense is far from dominant, and Baker Mayfield has been tough to trust at times, but this club is extremely physical and capable of giving any team a scare.

FiveThirtyEight’s championship probabilities are as follows:

Team Super Bowl Odds

Chiefs 22%

Saints 21%

Bills 19%

Packers 18%

Ravens 7%

Buccaneers 6%

Rams 4%

Browns 2%

The biggest dates of the 2020-21 NFL season

NFL 2020/21 season dates

Name Date Location

Regular season September 10, 2020 – January 3, 2021 U.S.

Playoffs Start date: January 9, 2021 U.S.

Super Bowl LV February 7, 2021 Tampa, Florida

Who are you picking to make Super Bowl LV? Leave your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to sign up for your VPN!

