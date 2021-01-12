Global Intraoperative MRI Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2026

Summary

The iMRI- Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging means, it is an operating room system which let the surgeons take out an image of the patients through an MRI scanner while conducting surgery. This is quite beneficial while doing brain surgery. Intraoperative MRI dramatically reduces the risk of damaging any parts inside the brain. Besides, it helps in confirming that the operation was successful or not. It can be seen at every major hospital across the world. iMRI helps the hospitals to provide better treatment.

In the last few years, the world market of iMRI grew slowly. The reason behind this is the high technology and high price. As per the data, in the year 2015, the actual production of iMRI was around 27 units. On the other side, the average cost of an Intraoperative MRI is quite expensive. For example, in 2011, the cost of a unit was 2.67 million USD. In 2015, the price per unit increased to USD 2.69 million. With the situation of advancement in technology, the cost of the machine will not decrease significantly during the coming years.

However, different leading companies are now launching iMRIs, which are low in price. This has dramatically influenced the growth of the market. Besides, a number of patients suffering from brain injuries and brain-related issues is also growing, which in turn increases the demand for iMRIs in hospitals. In the year 2017, the global market value was USD 66 million. However, the recent trends suggest that by the end of 2023, the market value is expected to reach 80 million USD. The CAGR will be 3.3% during 2019-2023.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Intraoperative MRI market. This report focused on Intraoperative MRI market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Intraoperative MRI Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Intraoperative MRI industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Intraoperative MRI industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Intraoperative MRI types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Intraoperative MRI industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Intraoperative MRI business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Segmentation of Global iMRI Market

The Global Intraoperative MRI market is segmented by type, application, or end-users and regions. On the basis of type, it is split into 0.2T, 1.5T, and 3.0T. It is expected that the 3.0T system will witness rapid growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 9%. The reason is growing complexities in brain surgery. It will drive the demand for this system. By the end of 2023, around 895 units will be installed in hospitals across the world. Based on the end-users, it is divided into Neurosurgery Surgery, Spinal Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, and Others. The report estimates that the neurosurgery surgery segment will witness massive growth.

Segmentation of the Market Based on Geography

The entire Intraoperative MRI market is segmented into five important regions. These are Europe, South America, North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Apart from this, the report also includes market reports from different countries. They are Japan, India, China, the US, Mexico, Canada, the UK, Russia, Germany, Spain, France, Argentina, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and more. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market in the coming years. Right now, this region holds a major market share of the product. This region has some leading market players who are now expanding their businesses to other areas. This will positively affect the global market growth.

Latest Industry Updates

Recently, Siemens launched its all the 1.5T Open Bore system called MAGNETOM Altea. The machine is designed to offer maximum productivity, patient satisfaction, and reproductivity. The company’s own MR technology powers it. The machine has unique BioMatrix technology and the new syngo MR XA software platform. Besides

