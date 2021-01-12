Global Blended Fibers Industry: Share, COVID-19 Overview, Application, Growth and Forecast 2023

Blended Fibers Market Segmentation

The global blended fibers market has been segmented by source, product, application, and region.

On the basis of product, the market has been divided into cotton/polyester, cotton/polyester/cellulose, nylon/wool, and elastane/nylon/cotton. The cotton/polyester segment accounted for the largest share of the global blended fibers market in 2017. This growth can be attributed due to the extensive usage of cotton/polyester in manufacturing daily wear fabrics. Polyester blend with cotton in a ratio of 59:50 produces highly absorbent and soft fabric, which is extensively used in the textile industry. Polyester, when blended with cotton, contributes more strength towards wrinkle resistance and shape retention as cotton provides comfort along with high porosity and heat conduction. Thus, the advantage of cotton/polyester blends over its nylon/wool counterpart are expected to add substantial value to the global COVID-19 analysis blended fabrics market.

Based on application, the market has been categorized into apparel, home furnishing, and technical. The home furnishing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register a significant growth rate during the review period. Shifting consumer trend towards custom designed furniture and rising demand for wallpapers and blinds are expected to drive the demand for blended fibers. Furthermore, development in housing and real estate sectors, coupled with increasing adoption of environment-friendly products is expected to propel market growth.

Blended Fibers Market Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global blended fibers industry value has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to the growing textile and home furnishings sector in developing nations, such as India and China. The expanding commercial and residential construction as a result of rapid urbanization and industrialization is expected to propel the demand for blended fibers in the region.

The market in North America is expected to be the fastest growing due to increasing government regulations for the use of eco-friendly products, and rising public awareness are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, the European market for blended fibers is expected to grow during the review period due to the rising demand for blended fibers in well-established heritage and residential construction in the region. The markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to exhibit considerable growth during the review period due to the expanding residential construction and rising demand for modest apparel in the region.

Blended Fibers Market Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global blended fibers are Reliance Industries (India), Welspun India Ltd. (India), Sutlej Textiles & Industries (India), Hebei Diamond Cashmere Products (China), Pennine Textiles and Recycling (UK), James Robinson fibers Ltd. (UK), National Spinning (US), Natural Fiber Company (UK), KantiFashion (India), and Textile school (India).

