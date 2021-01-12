Global Cosmeceuticals Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Global Cosmeceuticals Industry

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the cosmeceuticals market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the cosmeceuticals market, by segmenting it based on product type,retail formatand regional demand. The cosmeceuticals market contains the growing need of personal care products and health specific cosmetic products. These goods are overtaking all other product segments in the cosmetic and personal care industries regarding growth rate. Cosmeceuticals offers health benefit application in variety of industries such as personal care and cosmetic industries. Cosmeceuticals product combine shair care, oral care, skin care, make-up etc. specific health benefit products that are widely produced by cosmetic and healthcare industries. The diverse types of cosmeceuticals products existing in the market include hair care,lip care, skincare,tooth whitening, injectable and others. Of these, the skincare division grasps a foremost share and is followed by haircare segment. In the skincare segment, anti-ageing products are supreme and catches a lot of attention by consumers. Moreover, the rising demand from growing urban population and middle aged people are expected to augment the global cosmeceuticals market.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Beiersdorf2, L’Oréal, P&G, Shiseido, Unilever, Amway and so on.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The segmentation also includes product type, and retail format.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global Cosmeceuticals market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments, as in the field of cosmeceuticals market.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Cosmeceuticals market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the Cosmeceuticals market.

The report provides the size of the Cosmeceuticals market from 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global cosmeceutical product is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

The Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for Cosmeceuticals has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for cosmeceuticals in each application for its respective functions. The Cosmeceuticals market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from cosmeceuticalsapplications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the Cosmeceuticals market, split into regions. Based on product type, and retail format, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for cosmeceuticals. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Various companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of cosmeceuticals several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The global Cosmeceuticals market has been segmented into:

Global Cosmeceuticals Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Global Cosmeceuticals Market: By Application

• Skin Care

• Oral care

• Hair care

• Make-up

• Others

Global Cosmeceuticals Market: By Retail Format

• Specialty stores

• Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores

• Drugstores

• Others

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF COSMECEUTICALS MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL COSMECEUTICALS MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL COSMECEUTICALS MARKET REVENUE, 2016 – 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL COSMECEUTICALS MARKET, BYPRODUCT TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 SKINCARE

5.3 HAIRCARE

5.4 ORALCARE

5.5 MAKE-UP

5.6 OTHERS

