Intelligent highway Market by Technology (Intelligent Transportation Management System, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Communication System, and Monitoring System) for Managed Service, Maintenance and Operation Service, Consultancy Service: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the intelligent highway market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the intelligent highway market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the intelligent highway market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the intelligent highway market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario, and intelligent highway system type portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the intelligent highway market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein component and type segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. bifurcated into a patent trend, patent share by company and patent analysis according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view on the intelligent highway market by segmenting on the basis of technology, service, and regional. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Based on technology the market is segmented into intelligent transportation management system, intelligent traffic management system, communication system, and monitoring system. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Alcatel-Lucent, Indra, Siemens AG, Kapsch AG, LG CSN, CISCO Systems, Schneider Electric, International Business Machine (IBM), Xerox Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business, and recent developments and SWOT analysis of the company.

This report segments the intelligent highway market as follows:

Global Intelligent Highway Market: Technology segment analysis

Intelligent Transportation Management System

Intelligent Traffic Management System

Communication System

Monitoring System

Global Intelligent Highway Market: Service segment analysis

Consultancy Service

Maintenance and Operation Service

Managed Service

Global Intelligent Highway Market: Regional segment analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

