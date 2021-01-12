In 2018, the global Dental Practice Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Dental Practice Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental Practice Management development in United States, Europe and China.
FOR MORE DETAILS : https://industrytoday.co.uk/health_and_safety/dental-practice-management-2020-global-market-key-players—ace-dental–practice-web-dental–dentrix–denticon—analysis-and-forecast-to-2026
The key players covered in this study
ACE Dental
Practice-Web Dental
Dentrix
Tab32
Denticon
Dovetail
iDentalSoft
Maxident
Datacon
DentiMax
Open Dental
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3925206-global-dental-practice-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
Website based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinical Management
Patient Engagement
Hospital Appointment Management
Billing & Payment
Education/Training
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Dental Practice Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Dental Practice Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Practice Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.