Global Semiconductor Lasers Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Semiconductor lasers use semiconductor gain medium, where optical gain is achieved by injecting current at an interband transition with high carrier density in the conduction band.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Semiconductor Lasers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Semiconductor lasers are also used in new manufacturing processes such as micromachining. Lasers reduce the costs of end products by improving throughput and yield. The industrial segment spans a range of laser applications such as welding, cladding, metal cutting, and heat treating in segments ranging from automotive, gas, and appliance manufacturing to high-precision microelectronics fabrication and micro structuring in machine tool production.

The Americas will contribute to the maximum growth of this semiconductor laser market throughout the predicted period. The increase in investments to develop new types of weapons and defense is the major driving factor for the market growth in this region.

The industrial segment will account for the maximum growth of the market. It is expected that this segment will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. Growth in demand for consumer devices is driving the growth in the semiconductor laser market.

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Lasers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sony

Nichia

Sharp

Ushio

Osram

TOPTICA Photonics

Egismos Technology

Arima Lasers

Ondax

Panasonic

ROHM

Hamamatsu

Newport Corp

Finisar

Mitsubishi Electric

Huaguang Photoelectric

QSI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Blue Laser

Red Laser

Infrared Laser

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Optical Storage & Display

Telecom & Communication

Industrial Application

Medical Application

Other

