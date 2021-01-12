Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Mobile insurance refers to a type of insurance cover which is available to protect your mobile, iPhone or PDA in the event it is lost, stolen or accidentally damaged, either in the domestic area or overseas. Mobile insurance cover can be taken out on a monthly or annual basis paid by direct debit or in some cases by credit card, some insurers offer an automatic renewal service when the policy expires.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market by product type and applications/end industries.

The market is very disparate in global view, Major players in this market are Allianz Insurance, AmTrust International Underwriters, Assurant, Asurion, Aviva, Brightstar Corporation, Geek Squad, GoCare Warranty Group and Hollard Group. Leading Mobile Network Operators like Vodafone, T-Mobile, Telefónica, Sprint, MTN Group, Orange, Etisalat, Verizon Wireless, AT&T Mobility, Ooredoo, MTS and SoftBank and many others are also playing very important roles in Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market stage.

The global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Allianz Insurance

AmTrust International Underwriters

Assurant

Asurion

Aviva

Brightstar Corporation

Geek Squad

GoCare Warranty Group

Apple

AIG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

wireless carriers

insurance specialists

device OEMs

retailers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Physical Damage

Theft & Loss

Other

