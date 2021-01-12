Aromatherapy Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Aromatherapy is mainly a natural treatment which utilizes the natural plant extracts for promoting good health and well being. The therapy includes the using of the essential oil due to which Aromatherapy is also known as essential oil therapy. This therapy is very relaxing and soothing and is mostly done for treating a lot of different problems mainly caused due to excessive stress. It helps in enhancing the overall condition of health, mind, spirit as well as body which induces a sense of peace and relief right after the treatment. It is believed as a blend of both art and science which collaboratively helps in improving the health conditions.

Due to its effectiveness, Aromatherapy has gained a lot of popularity in the field of science as well as medical science. This treatment has been in use for years since various medicinal plants and herbs are used for treating health issues. Also, it is safe because the medicines like balms, oils, and resins are used for treating the conditions which are free of any kind of harmful chemicals. These plants and herbs both have physical as well as psychological benefits. Different ways are there by which the therapy can be used for treating the conditions.

Using of the diffusers, inhalers, bathing salts, facial steamers, clay masks, body oil, and massage lotions can help in inducing the sense of skin absorption or smell. More than a hundred different types of Aromatherapy oils are present in the market, and every single one of it has unique properties of soothing, healing, and curing properties which effectively reduces any kind of health-related issues. Using this therapy particularly helps in the proper management of pain, reduces sore joints, treats the problem of headaches or migraines, manages stress, and enhances digestion.

Key Players of Global Aromatherapy Market =>

dōTERRA, Edens Garden, Young Living Essential Oils, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Rocky Mountain Oils, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, FLORIHANA, Thann-Oryza Co., Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, G Baldwin & Co., Ouwave Aroma Tech Co., Ltd. and Biolandes

The worldwide market of Aromatherapy has been foreseen to rise by USD 2.8 million by the year 2026 and at a CAGR rate of about 10.4% during the forecast period. This overall growth can be imputed to the raised awareness regarding the therapeutic advantages of the essential oils. Aromatherapy can play a significant role, especially in the field of alternative medicines with a shift to the essential oils from the man-made medicines for getting the therapeutic values. Based on the article published by National Biotechnology Information or NCBI, a clinical trial was done on almost fifty patients who suffered from the second and third-degree burns, and using of the essential oils helped them to recover from the burns as it reduces the pain in the wounds. So, the report depicts that Aromatherapy can be used as a complementary therapy for easing the wounds caused by burns. Few other health-related issues that can be easily treated by using Aromatherapy are digestion, insomnia, respiratory disorders, etc. Based on the geographical segment analysis, the market can be divided into various regions where the market has seen major improvements. The global market of Aromatherapy is divided into Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, North America, Middle East, and Africa.Market segmentation

