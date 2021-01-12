Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the “Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits”, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Lateral Flow Test

Agglutination Assay

Immunochromatographic Assay

Immunospot Assay

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals and Clinical Testing

Home Testing

Veterinary Testing

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Key Players of Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market =>

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Artron Laboratories

BD

Alfa Scientific Designs

Creative Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience

BTNX

ACON Laboratories

Zoetis

BioMerieux

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits by Company

4 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

