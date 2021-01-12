Covid-19 Impact on Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Analysis 2020 – Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026

Global Personal Travel Insurance Industry
New Study on “Personal Travel Insurance Market: Covering Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Overview
The worldwide Personal Travel Insurance Market has been thoroughly examined and the findings are summarized in the published market report. Recent developments which can play a key role in the expansion of the Global Personal Travel Insurance Market are described and discussed in the study. The scale of growth of the Global Personal Travel Insurance Market has been provided during the forecast period 2020 to 2026 following comprehensive market analysis. Developing opportunities in a number of key areas have even been established and attempts to expand the market penetration they hold are discussed in the study. A summary of the industry has also been provided.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AIG
Munich RE
Generali
Tokio Marine
Sompo Japan
CSA Travel Protection
AXA
Pingan Baoxian
Mapfre Asistencia
USI Affinity
Seven Corners
Hanse Merkur
MH Ross
STARR
Market Dynamics
The Global Personal Travel Insurance Market relies on a variety of conditions that have an impact on the various regions in which each market is situated. Such factors are also explored in order to forecast the impact that they could have on the worldwide market and provide recommendations that may further improve their efficacy. The influences in each of the different parts of the world listed in the report are provided covering 2020 to 2026 base period. A systematic review of these data shows market penetration for the forecast period 2020 to 2026.
Segmental Analysis
To ensure efficient data collection and to make sure there are no mistakes in this information, the Global Personal Travel Insurance Market is categorized into a variety of different market segments. Regional market fragmentation covers areas such as APAC, North America, Africa, South America, Europe and the Middle East. The profitability retained in each of these regional markets has been covered from the year 2020 to 2026 and extensive trend analysis is conducted on the data collected to accurately describe the market penetration.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single Trip Coverage
Annual Multi Trip Coverage
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Insurance Intermediaries
Insurance Company
Bank
Insurance Broker
Others
Report covers:
- Comprehensive research methodology of Global Personal Travel Insurance Market.
- This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Personal Travel Insurance Market.
- Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Personal Travel Insurance Market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players
Some points from table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 North America
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Allianz
12.1.1 Allianz Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019))
12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.2 AIG
12.2.1 AIG Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 AIG Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AIG Recent Development
12.3 Munich RE
12.3.1 Munich RE Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Munich RE Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Munich RE Recent Development
12.4 Generali
12.4.1 Generali Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 Generali Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Generali Recent Development
12.5 Tokio Marine
12.5.1 Tokio Marine Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 Tokio Marine Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Tokio Marine Recent Development
12.6 Sompo Japan
12.6.1 Sompo Japan Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 Sompo Japan Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Sompo Japan Recent Development
12.7 CSA Travel Protection
12.7.1 CSA Travel Protection Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 CSA Travel Protection Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 CSA Travel Protection Recent Development
12.8 AXA
12.8.1 AXA Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction
12.8.4 AXA Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 AXA Recent Development
12.9 Pingan Baoxian
12.9.1 Pingan Baoxian Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction
12.9.4 Pingan Baoxian Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Pingan Baoxian Recent Development
12.10 Mapfre Asistencia
12.10.1 Mapfre Asistencia Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction
12.10.4 Mapfre Asistencia Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Mapfre Asistencia Recent Development
12.11 USI Affinity
12.12 Seven Corners
12.13 Hanse Merkur
12.14 MH Ross
12.15 STARR
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
