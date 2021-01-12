Covid-19 Impact on Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Analysis 2020 – Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026

The worldwide Personal Travel Insurance Market has been thoroughly examined and the findings are summarized in the published market report. Recent developments which can play a key role in the expansion of the Global Personal Travel Insurance Market are described and discussed in the study. The scale of growth of the Global Personal Travel Insurance Market has been provided during the forecast period 2020 to 2026 following comprehensive market analysis. Developing opportunities in a number of key areas have even been established and attempts to expand the market penetration they hold are discussed in the study. A summary of the industry has also been provided.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AIG

Munich RE

Generali

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

CSA Travel Protection

AXA

Pingan Baoxian

Mapfre Asistencia

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

Hanse Merkur

MH Ross

STARR

Market Dynamics

The Global Personal Travel Insurance Market relies on a variety of conditions that have an impact on the various regions in which each market is situated. Such factors are also explored in order to forecast the impact that they could have on the worldwide market and provide recommendations that may further improve their efficacy. The influences in each of the different parts of the world listed in the report are provided covering 2020 to 2026 base period. A systematic review of these data shows market penetration for the forecast period 2020 to 2026.

Segmental Analysis

To ensure efficient data collection and to make sure there are no mistakes in this information, the Global Personal Travel Insurance Market is categorized into a variety of different market segments. Regional market fragmentation covers areas such as APAC, North America, Africa, South America, Europe and the Middle East. The profitability retained in each of these regional markets has been covered from the year 2020 to 2026 and extensive trend analysis is conducted on the data collected to accurately describe the market penetration.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Trip Coverage

Annual Multi Trip Coverage

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Others

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Personal Travel Insurance Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Personal Travel Insurance Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Personal Travel Insurance Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

For More Details.: http://icrowdkorean.com/2019/07/22/%eb%b2%84%ea%b7%b8-%ec%b6%94%ec%a0%81-%ed%94%8c%eb%9e%ab%ed%8f%bc-%ec%8b%9c%ec%9e%a5-%ea%b8%80%eb%a1%9c%eb%b2%8c-%ec%a3%bc%ec%9a%94-%ed%94%8c%eb%a0%88%ec%9d%b4%ec%96%b4-%eb%8f%99%ed%96%a5-%ea%b3%b5/

Some points from table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Allianz

12.1.1 Allianz Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019))

12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.2 AIG

12.2.1 AIG Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 AIG Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AIG Recent Development

12.3 Munich RE

12.3.1 Munich RE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Munich RE Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Munich RE Recent Development

12.4 Generali

12.4.1 Generali Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Generali Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Generali Recent Development

12.5 Tokio Marine

12.5.1 Tokio Marine Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 Tokio Marine Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tokio Marine Recent Development

12.6 Sompo Japan

12.6.1 Sompo Japan Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Sompo Japan Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Sompo Japan Recent Development

12.7 CSA Travel Protection

12.7.1 CSA Travel Protection Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 CSA Travel Protection Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 CSA Travel Protection Recent Development

12.8 AXA

12.8.1 AXA Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 AXA Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 AXA Recent Development

12.9 Pingan Baoxian

12.9.1 Pingan Baoxian Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Pingan Baoxian Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Pingan Baoxian Recent Development

12.10 Mapfre Asistencia

12.10.1 Mapfre Asistencia Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Personal Travel Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 Mapfre Asistencia Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Mapfre Asistencia Recent Development

12.11 USI Affinity

12.12 Seven Corners

12.13 Hanse Merkur

12.14 MH Ross

12.15 STARR

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4802821-global-personal-travel-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025