Dry Pet Food Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2026 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4567764#ixzz6jK0cB3Ap

This report provides in depth study of “Dry Pet Food Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dry Pet Food Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Dry Pet Food market is expected to grow steadily over the next few years due to significant factors such as lifestyle changes, an increase in the number of nuclear families, an increase in disposable income, and the humanistic growth of pets and others. The global Dry Pet Food market can be divided by feed type, pet type, and geography. Depending on the type of feed, the pet food market can be divided into dry, nutritious, wet / canned foods and foods/snacks. Depending on the type of pet, the Dry Pet Food market can be divided into three categories: dog food, cat food, and others.

Dry pet foods have retained the largest share in the global pet food market, followed by snacks and wet meals. Producers in the worldwide pet food market are increasingly responding to the need for higher quality standards and healthier foods, as pet owners are increasingly concerned with providing their animals with a rich diet. Pet food manufacturers are increasing their R&D budget to meet the expectations of pet owners. As the number of pet owners increases and pet owners cares more and more about the safety of their pets, regulatory standards in the pet food industry are increasing. Well, growth in other regions of the world is expected in North America.

It is expected that increased demand for dog food, combined with higher attractiveness in the premium pet food market, will stimulate the pet food market over the forecast period. Dry Pet Food is experiencing a rapid increase in demand compared to other products because of its convenience in terms of storage and feeding of empty pets. It benefits urban consumers from the choice of an increasing number of dry pet foods. Other uses include pet food for birds, fish, and reptiles. Demand for animal products from these categories will likely remain slow compared to dogs and cats. Short life expectancy and low food intake may be the main reasons for the lower demand for products in this industry compared to dogs and cats.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Mars(Mars Petcare), Nestle Purina PetCare, J.M.Smucker, Hill’s Pet Nutriton, Blue Buffalo, Spectrum Brands(United Pet Group), Laroy Group, Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, Heristo AG, Diamond Pet Foods, Petpal Pet Nutrition Technology Co., Ltd., Navarch Pet Products, Cargill, Breeder’s Choice, AvoDerm, Solid Gold, Zignature, Unicharm Corporation, Thai Union Group, WellPet, Agrolimen SA, Jeil Feed, Anglo Beef Processors(C&D Foods) and more.

Market segmentation

The Dry Pet Food market is broken down by type of animal (dog, cat, bird and other animal species), type of product (dry pet food, wet pet food, veterinary meals, snacks, organic products) and type of ingredients (pet animals) Comes from plants, cereals and cereal derivatives, other types of components), sales channel (unique pet stores, online sales, hypermarkets, other sales channels), type of pricing (economic sector, premium product).

Regional Overview

Geographically, America dominates the global Dry Pet Foodmarket and is expected to grow at a steady pace. The total cost of pet care in the United States reached $ 58 billion in 2014, and this number is expected to increase sharply in the coming years. It is anticipated that total expenditures in the food industry in the United States will reach 23. In 2015, this figure amounted to $ 22 billion compared to $ 22 billion in 2014.

The global Dry Pet Food market is estimated to reach $ 87.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach 5.4% CAGR in the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2019, North America is the largest geographic segment in the market under study, accounting for about 39.2% of the total market.

