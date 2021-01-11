Global Protein Supplement 2021 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Summary

Amway Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

ABH Pharma Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

GNC Holdings

Glanbia Group

New Vitality

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Makers Nutrition

Vitaco Health

Forever Living Inc.

Shaklee Corporation

USANA Health Sciences

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Suppleform

Garden of Life

Melaleuca Inc.

Vitacost.com, Inc.

Isostar

Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

Dalblads

The concept of protein supplement has become significant due to the increased risk of protein deficiency among the people as it leads to a lot of dangerous diseases. Protein supplement is mostly available in the form of protein powder, which is considered as a common nutritional supplement. It is essential in the building of the muscles, aids in the making of necessary enzymes as well as hormones, and repairs damaged tissue. At times, consuming protein supplements also help in losing weight and tones the body muscles.

Health and nutrition market is filled with different brands, that sell protein supplement mainly, plant-based or dairy-based supplements. As it is considered as the building block for the body, it helps in supporting the proper growth of skin, bone, and muscles. Consuming the protein supplement along with protein-rich foods helps in effective weight loss and health management which is necessary for a healthy lifestyle. Also, along with proper management of weight, a lot of fitness enthusiasts and athletes consume the protein powders and supplement as it promotes effective muscle growth.

Protein supplement is also helpful for added nutrition since it is recommended to daily consume a certain amount of protein and the people who fail to meet that amount mostly find it easy to consume protein powders, especially the vegans. Sportsperson who indulge in rigorous exercises should exceed the amount of the protein so that, they can recover from muscle fatigue. A plethora of different protein supplement is present in the market, which can be consumed as per need.

Market segmentation

Not all the protein supplement is equal, similarly, whey protein is different from other types. Whey protein has a massive amount of amino acids which the body absorbs quickly. It is quite effective in gaining muscles, helps in effective weight management, and also increases strength. But it is way more than just a type of protein since it contains other nutrients along with potent biological effects. Egg protein is considered as animal protein and among other types of protein supplement, it is also necessary. The egg whites portion contains about 67% of protein, and this portion contains all the necessary amino acids, which the body requires to work properly. As they have high amounts of protein, consuming egg whites helps in keeping full thus, reduces the urge to eat frequently. Consuming the necessary amount of protein is essential to maintaining muscle health, especially if the goal is to manage weight. Soybeans are also a major source of protein and it can either consumes whole or make different products out of it such as soy milk, tofu, tempeh. Apart from that, it can also be made into soy protein powder, which is also a common type of protein supplement. It is helpful for all vegetarians who avoid or allergic to dairy products, and soy protein is a huge source of all the essential nutrients. Just like whey protein, casein is also a popular type of protein supplement, which is found in cow’s milk and contains a huge amount of quality protein due to the presence of amino acids, that a body cannot take from normal foods.

The necessity and popularity of protein supplement have become popular globally due to the strength it provides to the body and muscles. Regions like North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa use and produce some common types of protein supplement.

Protein powders and supplements are worth trying and mixing it into shakes or smoothies helps in reaching the protein goals.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Protein Supplement Market Research Report 2018

1 Protein Supplement Market Overview

2 Global Protein Supplement Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Protein Supplement Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Protein Supplement Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Protein Supplement Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Protein Supplement Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Protein Supplement Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Protein Supplement Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Protein Supplement Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued….

