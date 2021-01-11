Global Hair Loss Medications Market 2021: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Summary

Market Overview

‘Hair loss’ the term is very easy to sound but it is not the same, hair loss can be caused due to some underlying disease, and so neglecting it can lead to some serious hazards. The beginning of this disorder has no specific age, but it is reported that 50% of men experience this by the age of 50 and 50% of women experience hair loss over the age of 60. Nowadays, due to our complex lifestyle pattern and increasing pollution, hair loss can even be observed in men and women at a very early age. Unfortunately, no hair loss medications can completely cure this issue, but, some effective medicines can reverse the issue or at least reduce the pace of further thinning.

Therefore, like other medications, hair loss medications have also their consequences. So, before taking any prescribed or non-prescribed hair loss medications one should consult a medical practitioner for the original underlying cause of this issue. In some cases, other prescribed medicines are reported to be the cause of hair loss in both men and women. Therefore, doctors may recommend one to stop that particular medicine for some specific period.

The concentration of hair loss medication industry is comparatively lower than other beauty products industry. All the high-end products are manufactured mainly from European, American markets and distributed in the entire global market by their market channels. Each of the companies has its market base but the quality of all the hair loss medications is always a questionable issue.

Market Segmentation

There are mainly two types of hair loss medications are available namely prescribed medications and the non-prescribed or over the counter medications. Those categories of hair loss medications can slow down the pace of hair loss and also reported to ensure re-growth, but medications must be applied continuously otherwise the issue can return.

The most common name of the prescribed drug used to reduce hair loss is Finasteride. This drug is approved only for men but it will not show any effective results for the men above 60 years. Most of the men who use this medication experience a reduced rate of hair loss and others may observe some hair growth. The most common reported side effects of this medication include the decline of sexual drive, increased chance of prostate cancer. Women who are pregnant or expecting pregnancy are recommended to avoid touching broken or crushed tablets.

One of the effective prescribed hair loss medications for women is Spironolactone or Aldactone. This medicine specifically cures hair loss by decreasing testosterone production in women’s bodies. But, some studies do not agree with the affectivity of this medicine. So, before taking this pill, it is always recommended to consult with a doctor or pharmacist. The possible side effects that are reported to be observed after using this pill include vomiting, dry mouth or thirst, dizziness, unsteadiness, and many more.

Now, the other approach of hair loss treatment is non-prescribed or over the counter drugs. The most common name among the non-prescribed hair loss medications is Minoxidil. This over the counter drug is approved for both women and men. It comes in the form of foam or liquid that must be gently rubbed in your scalp daily. But it is reported that in the initial stage of application one may experience hair shedding and new hair may be thinner than the previous hair. At least six months of application is recommended for effective results. There are several consequences associated with the use of Minoxidil that includes irritation in the scalp, unwanted hair growth on the facial area and the most alarming side effect that is also reported is tachycardia or the rapid heart rate.

The market for hair loss medications is expected to reach USD 241 million by 2023 in Europe, assuming a flat CAGR during the forecast period. Western Europe holds the largest share in this industry in Europe with the largest market in Spain and France. In the forecast period, the growth of hair loss medication industry in North America (U.S, Mexico, Canada, etc), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc) and Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, etc) will surprisingly boom up only due to increased population.

With the advancement of science and medication, the most promising treatment is now on the market and being prescribed to treat hair loss is Dutasteride. There will be some revolutionary advancement for hair loss medications where new drugs will be developed or a different approach to treatments will be invented.

