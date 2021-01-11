How to watch the College Football Final Playoff 2021 National Championship (11/1/21) live online stream from anywhere

The College Football Playoff National Championship between Ohio State and Alabama is set for Monday and will bring an end to the 2020 season. The title game is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. It will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Buckeyes (7-0) and Crimson Tide (12-0) are both looking to remain undefeated on the year, and have an abundance of talent on both sides of the ball. Ohio State will lean on Justin Fields, who is coming off an electric performance against Clemson in which he threw for 385 yards and six scores. Alabama has two Heisman Trophy finalists in Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith leading the offense, and Najee Smith is no slouch out of the backfield. Both teams have plenty of firepower to put a lot of points on the board.

You can watch the game on TV on quite a few channels. The main telecast will be on ESPN but you can also view the matchup from different camera angles on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ESPN Deportes. You can listen to the game on ESPN Radio and stream it on the SEC Network, WatchESPN, or through the ESPN app.

Storylines

Alabama: An incredible offense featuring Smith, quarterback Mac Jones (a Heisman finalist) and star running back Najee Harris is playing behind offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best. That group, which led the country in average yards per play, may have yet another star available against Ohio State after Saban said Thursday that junior WR Jaylen Waddle will be a “game-day decision.” Waddle has been out since injuring his ankle on the opening kickoff of Alabama’s win over Tennessee on Oct. 24 and would add another lethal weapon to Alabama’s offense if he can play. Waddle earned preseason first-team all-conference honors both as a receiver and a returner. He had already amassed 557 receiving yards — averaging 22.3 yards per reception — before his injury. Waddle averaged 24.4 yards on punt returns in 2019, has two career punt returns for a touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown. If he joins the Tide as yet another weapon, its defensive deficiencies may not matter on Monday.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes defense shut down Clemson’s running game and succeeded in hassling Tigers’ QB Trevor Lawrence in a 49-28 semifinal victory. But if you’re picking a hero for Ohio State from that win, it was easily quarterback Justin Fields, who played through a crushing hit that got Clemson’s James Skalski ejected in the first half. Fields tossed six touchdowns in the game while proving that, when dialed in, there is no moment too big for him. But Fields has been erratic at times this season, and there are some lingering questions about if he will be 100% healthy on Monday. Aside from Fields, the other player to watch for the Buckeyes is cornerback Shaun Wade. “You already know who I want to go up against at the end of the day,” Wade told reporters this week in an apparent reference to his looming matchup with the Heisman Trophy winner. Wade was named the Big Ten’s defensive back of the year, and if he can succeed in limiting Smith’s production, it will go a long way toward helping Ohio State have a chance.

Viewing information

Game: 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship

Date: Monday, January 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 | Live stream: Watch Now Free

Alternate viewing options

CFP Live — ESPN2

Skycast — ESPNU

Coaches film room — ESPNEWS

Alabama hometown radio — SEC Network

Ohio State hometown radio, Command Center, Datacenter, All 22 and more available on the ESPN App.

Alabama is a 9-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and -315 on the moneyline while Ohio State is +240. The point total is installed at a sky-high 75.

What to expect from the National Championship Game

Teams: Alabama (1) vs. Ohio State (3)

Time: Monday, January 11, 2021 [8:00 PM Eastern Time (U.S)]

Channel: ESPN

We’re used to seeing Nick Saban’s Alabama teams perform like juggernauts, and this year has been no exception. The Crimson Tide have averaged 48.2 points per game this season while conceding 19, and they dismantled Notre Dame on New Year’s Day. This is a group to be feared, in part due to its trio of quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver—and Heisman favorite—DeVonta Smith, and running back Najee Harris. They aren’t hurting for defensive stars, either. They will make the Buckeyes’ lives miserable on that side of the ball thanks to shutdown corner Patrick Surtain II and the pass rushing duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Christian Barmore. This is a complete team, and worthy title favorite.

However, that doesn’t mean the Buckeyes don’t have a chance. They should provide far more resistance than the Fighting Irish largely due to their dynamic offense. Quarterback Justin Fields is a star at this level, and may yet become an NFL star. He showed why against Clemson, outdueling Trevor Lawrence with a six-touchdown performance. He’s got a strong offensive infrastructure to support him, too. His wide receiver pair of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson is elite and Trey Sermon is more than capable of moving the ball on the ground. While Ohio State should be able to put up a respectable score, the team’s biggest issue will be stopping Alabama’s offense. Clemson moved the ball well against them in the CFB semifinal and ‘Bama has a lot more firepower.

2020-2021 NCAA football calendar

Date (ET) Event

Regular season September 3—December 12, 2020

Playoff semifinals January 1, 2021

CFB national championship January 11, 2021

2020-21 Heisman race

Joe Burrow delivered the single greatest individual season ever last year, throwing for an absurd 60 touchdowns and leading 15-0 LSU to the national title. With Burrow off to the NFL, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith seems the likeliest candidate to capture the stiff-arm trophy, especially after monster performances in the SEC championship game and the College Football Playoff Seminfinal. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was a preseason favorite, but a COVID-19 diagnosis cost him two games. Mac Jones of Alabama is another quarterback to watch, as is Florida’s Kyle Trask.

Will it be Smith? Jones? Trask? Or a left-field contender? Leave your predictions in the comments below, and be sure to contact the ExpressVPN Support Team by live chat if you have any questions!

College football Top 25 rankings

With the regular season at an end, here’s how the AP top-25 poll sorted the teams this year:

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

2. Clemson Tigers

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

5. Texas A&M Aggies

6. Cincinnati Bearcats

7. Indiana Hoosiers

8. Oklahoma Sooners

9. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

10. Florida Gators

11. Georgia Bulldogs

12. Iowa State Cyclones

13. BYU Cougars

14. North Carolina Tar Heels

15. Northwestern Wildcats

16. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

17. Iowa Hawkeyes

18. Miami Hurricanes

19. San Jose State Spartans

20. Texas Longhorns

21. USC Trojans

22. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

23. Liberty Flames

24. North Carolina State Wolfpack

25. Oregon Ducks

