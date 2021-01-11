Overview

The Global Vertical Garden Construction Market is expected to gain an unprecedented value of USD 1,134.2 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period (2019–2025). Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report envelops segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the upcoming years. A vertical garden, also known as a green wall or living wall, is a type of garden that features plants grown vertically rather than horizontally. This type of garden can be attached to the exterior or interior walls of a building or structure, along with growing media, irrigation systems, and plants. Such gardens are suitable for areas where there is limited availability of horizontal surface space. During the forecast period, the market is expected to be driven by various factors, such as the growing demand for vertical gardens and growing demand for green buildings. However, the need for proper maintenance acts as a challenge for the market growth during the forecast period.

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://marketresearchnews774828036.wordpress.com/2020/11/30/vertical-garden-construction-market-growth-drivers-opportunities-and-forecast-analysis-to-2025/





Regional Analysis

By region, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the vertical garden construction market during the study period, followed by North America. The region is poised to witness high growth owing to the significant growth of the construction industry and the improving economy of the region has resulted in the growth of the vertical garden market.

The global market is expected to reach USD 1,134.2 million at a CAGR of over 6.18 % by the end of the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://constructionmarketresearchnews.blogspot.com/2020/11/vertical-garden-construction-market_30.html

Segmental Analysis

The market is segmented based on type and application.

By type, the global vertical garden construction market is segmented into indoor vertical garden wall and outdoor vertical garden wall. The outdoor vertical garden wall segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 458.6 million in 2018. This value can reach USD 707.2 million by 2025.

By application, the global vertical garden construction market is segmented into residential and commercial. The commercial segment dominated with a value of USD 579.7 million in 2018, which could reach USD 892.9 million by 2025. The segment is estimated to grow at 6.47% CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players profiled in the global vertical garden construction market report are Sempergreen (Netherlands), ANS Group Global Ltd (UK), LiveWall, LLC (US), and Atlantis Corporation Australia Pty Ltd (Australia). Product development, partnerships and expansions are some of the key strategies that these companies have adopted to stay ahead of the rest.

In 2016, Elmich Australia launched its fire-rated greenwall system, VersiWall GT, which is specifically designed to meet fire safety requirements. This system is manufactured using anodized aluminum that fulfills fire safety requirements, particularly for indoor projects.

In October 2016, LiveWall LLC developed the Norb (Nutri-Orb) bulb, which is a specialized white-light LED grow bulb that provides the right spectrum of light for growing plants. This product was specifically designed to grow plants indoors and save energy.

FOR REFERENCE : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/robot-assisted-surgical-systems-market-in-depth-analysis-on-market-dynamics-segmentation-emerging-growth-factors-2023-2021-01-06

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

https://primefeed.in/