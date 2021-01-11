Naphthalene Market Construction Industry, Agriculture Industry, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2023)

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces a new release on the global naphthalene market. The global naphthalene market’s historical growth trajectory is fully analyzed in the report, which also presents reliable forecasts about the market’s growth prospects over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023 on the backs of the information gained from an analysis of the market’s key drivers and restraints. Key segments and leading players in the global naphthalene market are also profiled in the report to provide readers with an inside track into the development prospects of the market.

Segments:

The global naphthalene market is classified on the basis of source, application, end use, and region.

On the basis of source, the market is divided into coal tar and petroleum.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surfactant & wetting agents, plasticizers, pesticides, and others.

On the basis of end use industries, naphthalene market is segmented into agriculture, building & construction, household cleaning, textile and others such as healthcare and personal care sectors. Building and construction holds the dominant share in the global naphthalene market, holding 40% of the market in 2016. Agriculture and household cleaning follow building and construction in the global naphthalene market’s charts and are also likely to remain key application segments for the global naphthalene market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global naphthalene market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific on the basis of region.

Asia Pacific is also expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, further extending its lead at the top of the pile in the global naphthalene market. The Middle East & African countries is expected to witness strong market growth on account of increasing construction activities. In Latin America market growth is majorly due to expansion of personal care and textile sector.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global naphthalene market include Koppers Inc., Merck KGaA, PCC Rokita SA, DEZA a.s., Wuxi Kinghan Biomedical & Chemical Inc., Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Co., SAIL, Carbon Tech & Sepahan Chimie Complex, Industrial Quimica del Nalon S.A., and Rutgers N.V.

Industry Updates:

In January 2019, the UK’s REACH authority called for lower OELs for naphthalene. This could make the substance more expensive in the country, potentially affecting the market in the region.

