global abrasives market Size, Share, Research 2017, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Growth Scope

Coated abrasives market 2020 can potentially capture a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period (between 2017 and 2022). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis along with the coated abrasives market report, combined with all the extensive key developments in the market post the coronavirus disease outbreak

Market Scenario

The grinding wheel product segment is the leading type in the market on account of its growing use in the machinery, electrical & electronics and automotive components. The advantages such as high speed, enhanced efficiency and productivity are the major factors contributing to the growth of the segment.

Top Impacting Factors and Barriers

Coated abrasives have extensive applications in fabrication, furniture, auto ancillaries, auto OEM, flooring and general engineering. Industry abrasive end-users are increasingly opting for coated abrasives instead of their counterparts, given their exceptional benefits such as excellent surface finishes with greater productivity.

Segments:

On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into coated abrasives, bonded abrasives, and super abrasives. On the basis of end use industry, the market is further segmented into automotive, machinery, metal fabrication, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and others.

Backing materials considered in the market study are cloth, (“X” Weight, “H” Weight and “J” Weight) as well as Paper (“C” and “D” Weights, fiber and combination, “F” Weight, “A” Weight).

Regional Insight

The MRFR analysis, with respect to regions, covers Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America and Middle East & Africa or MEA.

Besides, the impressive growth in the electronic devices industry has resulted in a stunning increase in the consumption of coated abrasives within the electronic industry, particularly in the consumer goods sector.

In a nutshell, with a mounting number of leading automotive manufacturers migrating to Africa, the coated abrasives market is bound to expand at an impressive pace in the years ahead.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global abrasives market are Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc. (France), Fujimi Incorporated (Japan), Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), Tyrolit Group (Austria), Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., LTD (Japan) Deerfos Co., Ltd (Korea), and Carborundum Universal Limited: (India).

