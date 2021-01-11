Americas Gold Nanoparticles Market- Key Players Focus on Product Innovation

Gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) have applications in drug delivery, sensory probes, therapeutic agents, and photovoltaics due to its optoelectronic properties. They are used in conjunction with ionizing and non-ionizing radiation for eliminating cancer tumors. The Americas gold nanoparticles market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) focuses on the types of nanoparticles as well as their applications in thorough detail.

Market Outlook

The Americas gold nanoparticles market size can expand at 16.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The application of these particles for sensing selective biomolecules in the body can drive the market demand. Increasing adoption of nanotechnology in the healthcare sector coupled with rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases can fuel the market demand over the forecast period. According to the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), close to 92.1 million adults were diagnosed with a type of cardiovascular disease. Imaging methods which can catch these diseases at a preventive stage can bode well for the Americas gold nanoparticles market.

The high requirement for nanotech products in North America is expected to induce the demand for AuNPs till 2023. Improved drug delivery systems can facilitate market growth. Increased disposable income levels of patients combined with inclination towards new treatments for rapid diagnosis for diseases can augment the market size.

But fluctuating prices of gold may hamper the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

By type, the market is segmented into nanorods, nanocages, and nanoshells.

By application, the market is segmented into catalysis, medical dentistry, and others. ‘Others’ include cosmetics, photometery, and glass.

By end-user, the market is segmented into research & academic institute, diagnostic center, hospitals, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geography-wise, the Americas gold nanoparticles market comprises North America and South America.

North America is predicted to be the largest contributor out of the two regions due to high incidence of cancer, improved infrastructure, new technological developments, and inflated healthcare expenditure. According to the National Cancer Institute, close to 1,685,210 cases were reported in the U.S. alone, with the probability being higher in women than men. The utilization of gold nanoparticles for imaging and phototherapy can drastically exceed the success rate of cases and bolster market demand.

The South America region can exhibit a positive outlook for the Americas gold nanoparticles market due to investments in research and development and constant expansion of the healthcare sector. High emphasis on preventive care can act as a plus for the region. But low levels of patient awareness may prove to be an impediment to the market.

Competitive Outlook

Nanopartz Inc., Solaris Nanosciences, Metalor, TANAKA HOLDINGS, nanoComposix, Meliorum Technologies, Inc., BBI Solutions, Cytodiagnostics, NanoBio Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich, NanoHybrids Corp., Goldsol, Nanosphere, Nanostellar, Johnson Matthey Plc, NanoRods LLC, Innova Biosciences, AppoloBiolife, and others are some of the prominent manufacturers in the market.

Acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations are prime strategies employed by players in the market for gaining leverage over the competition.

