Americas Cancer Immunotherapy Market| Growth Rate, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors

Market Highlights

Cancer Immunotherapy is an advanced paradigm in cancer therapeutics. Cancer immunotherapy works by enhancing the patient’s immune system. This is generally accompanied by the administration of synthesized immune proteins. The most common therapeutic areas of cancer immunotherapy are inclusive of breast, prostate, lung cancer, and others. Increasing prevalence of the cancer is one of the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, growing geriatric population and rising healthcare expenditure, increasing biotech and pharmaceutical sector boosts the market growth. However, lack of awareness and high cost for the services may restrain the market growth.

The Americas cancer immunotherapy market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Regional AnalysisOn regional basis the Americas is divided into North America and Latin America. North America is sub segmented into U.S. and Canada. North America commands for the largest market. The large share is also attributed due to the technologically advanced healthcare market, high prevalence of cancer, increasing development in cancer immunotherapy treatment and rising per capita healthcare expenditure. According to the National Cancer Institute in 2016, an estimated 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. and approximately 595,690 people died due to cancer within the region. This is projected to drive the healthcare expenditure for cancer. By 2020, approximately USD 156 billion will invested on the cancer therapeutics and diagnostics.

On the other hand, Latin America is the fastest growing region due to the presence of the developing economies within the region, rising healthcare expenditure along with the huge patient population. Moreover, the presence of huge opportunities within the region fuels the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

On the basis of the cancer, the market is segmented into lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, head & neck cancer, and others.

On the basis of the therapeutics, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, vaccines, non-specific cancer immunotherapies and adjuvants, and others.

On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, research organization, and others.

Key Players

Some of the major player in the market are Amgen Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and others.

