Snacks Market 2020 India Analysis & Forecast to 2026 Market Research Report

Overview

The India Snacks Market has also been thoroughly examined and the findings are summarized in the reported market report. An examination of the data gathered is used to disclose the business revenue produced by the various companies working in the India Snacks industry. The data provided in the study are from 2020 to 2026 for both the base and review period and growth projected on the basis of an independent analysis.

India Snacks Market will be more than INR 1 Billion by the end of 2024. The future of India Snacks Market can be judged from the fact that this industry is expected to grow with double digit CAGR for the time frame of 2018 to 2024. India snacks market is dived between organized players and unorganized market. At present Unorganized market is dominating the India snacks market. But this scenario is expected to change during the forecast period of 2018-2024. India Snacks Market is growing due to following factors Lifestyle Changes, Rising Urbanization, Growing Middle Class Population, Local Availability and Availability of Snacks in Small Package Size, Low Price and Company’s Strategies to focus on regional taste.

Drivers and Risks

The India Snacks Market relies on a range of factors which could either have a beneficial effect on the overall industry or cause the industry to weaken. The variables are listed and classified on the basis of their possible effect on the India Snacks Market. Various factors are defined across all of the India Snacks Market segments and countries listed in the study. Data Pertaining to these variables are provided.

Regional Description

The India Snacks Market is split into different geographical segments premised on the different regional markets around the world. The markets listed include APAC, NA, SA, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The market penetration rate and the share of these countries in the worldwide India Snacks Market has also been extensively analyzed and is provided in the study.

Research Methodology

The data collected in the study is the product of comprehensive market analysis and must be checked to ensure that it has been reliable and updated. The data are subject to a SWOT analysis which is used to define a variety of factors and dimensions that may play an important role in the India Snacks Market. The weaknesses and strengths of all the major suppliers listed in the study are assessed, besides the possibilities and challenges that all of them face. The specific conditions that vary depending on the year in which they are compiled and the areas from which they are collected.

Key Players

The India Snacks Market is driven by a few corporations that control a significant proportion of the share of the market. These businesses have been described and profiled. Strategic innovations, which play an important role in growing the market penetration of the different organizations mentioned in the study, are also presented. The methods used by various companies to increase competition in new industry areas are cataloged and evaluated. Such data could also be used to estimate the market growth rate of companies in the India Snacks Market from the year 2020 to 2026 for the review period.

Segments covered in this report 1. Organized Market

2. Unorganized Market Snacks Products Market Analysis 1. Extruded Snacks

2. Chips

3. Namkeen

4. Other Snacks Products Key Companies Covered 1. Pratap Snacks

2. Balaji Wafers

3. DFM Foods

4. Bikanervala

5. Haldirams

6. PepsiCo India All companies in this report has been covered with following view points 1. Company Overview

2. Company Strategy

3. Company Snacks Sales Primary Research – Consumer Study on Snacks Brands in India Extruded Snacks Brands • PepsiCo (Kurkure, Cheetos)

• DFM Foods CRAX Corn Rings, Natkhat

• Balaji Wafers Wheels masala, wheels tomato, Pop Rings Masala, Chataka Patka

• Pratap Snacks (Yellow Diamond, Rings, Chulbule, Puff Fungroo) Chips Brands • PepsiCo (Lay’s, Uncle Chips)

• Haldirams (Classic Salted, Pudina Treat, Kettle Chips, Aloo Masala, Papri Chaat)

• Bikanervals Bikano (Chatak Masala, Tangy Tomato, Simply Salted, Yummy Cream, Wafers)

• Balaji Wafers (Simply Salted, Magic Masala, Pizzy Masala, Tomato Masti) Namkeen Brands • PepsiCo Lehar

• Haldirams (Khatta Meetha, Moong Dal, Mixture, All in One, Aloo Bhujia, Badam Lachcha, Tasty Peanuts, Shashi Mixture, Navratan Mixture)

• Bikanervala (Aloo Bhujia, Badam Lachcha, Tasty Peanuts, Shashi Mixture, Navratan Mixture)

• DFM Foods (Mast Mattar, Kaju Mixture, Navratan, Aloo Bhujia)

• Balaji Wafers (Mung Dal, Chana Dal, Aloo Sev, Khatta Mitha, Nibu Chatka

• Pratap Snacks (Chana Masala, Peanuts, Classic Peeanuts, Falhari Chivda, Chana Dal

Some points from table of content:

1. Executive Summary

4. Market Share – India Snacks

5. Sectors – Market Share

6. India Snacks Market & Forecast

7. India Extruded Snacks Market

8. India Chips Market

9. India Namkeen Market

10. India Other Snacks Market

11. Growth Drivers – Indian Snacks Market

12. Challenges – India Snacks Market

13. Prataap Snacks Ltd. – Company Analysis

14. Balaji Wafer Pvt. Ltd. – Company Analysis

15. DFM Foods Ltd. – Company Analysis

16. Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd. – Company Analysis

17. Haldiram’s Snacks Pvt. Ltd – Company Analysis

18. PepsiCo India – Company Analysis

