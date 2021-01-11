Overview:

Driven by critical healthcare needs, optimal imaging is gaining traction as a detector technology. Optimal imaging is a technique where cellular and molecular function in a living body is interrogated with the help of light and the special properties of photons to obtain detailed images of organs and tissues. Optical imaging has the ability to improve point of care in the healthcare setting since it provides improved screening and detection of disease. The global optimal imaging market is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 1.92 Bn at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period of 2018-2023, projects Market Research Future (MRFR) in an extensive study.

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://topsitenet.com/article/687504-optical-imaging-market-provides-in-depth-analysis-of-the-industry-with-current-/

Optical imaging is a noninvasive technique is garnering high preference from the healthcare industry. Optimal imaging offers various advantages over radiological imaging techniques. Other than significant reduction in patient exposure to harmful radiations, optimal imaging technique is relatively faster and can be applied to lengthy and repeated procedures. Optimal imaging technique provides real-time diagnosis, even in remote areas. Surging awareness regarding the harmful effects radiation-based imaging has boosted the demand for optical imaging.

Segmentation

The global optical imaging market has been segmented based on product, technique, therapeutic area, application, and end user.

By product, the global optical imaging market has been segmented into imaging systems, software, lenses, illumination systems, cameras, and others. The imaging systems segment has been further segmented into optical imaging systems and spectral imaging systems.

By technique, the global optical imaging market has been segmented into hyperspectral imaging, near-infrared spectroscopy, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), photoacoustic imaging, diffused optical tomography, and super-resolution microscopy.

By therapeutic area, the global optical imaging market has been segmented into neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, dentistry, cardiology, dermatology, and others.

By application, the global optical imaging market has been segmented into pre-clinical and clinical research, pathological imaging and intraoperative imaging.

By end user, the global optical imaging market has been segmented into diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical &biotechnology companies.

Regional Analysis

into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is leading the global optical imaging market on account of the high prevalence of neurological, ophthalmic and cardiovascular diseases in the region. High government support in the form of funding for R&D of medical devices and the presence of key players in the region boost the growth of the market. Surging awareness regarding the ill effects of radiation imaging and expanding population pool is likely to augment the growth of the market.

Europe is the second largest market for optical imaging driven by factors such as availability of advanced treatment options, high healthcare expenditure, robust healthcare infrastructure and prolific growth of the medical devices industry in the region. Affordability and knowledge about optical imaging techniques also act as a plus for the growth of the market.

APAC is poised to be the fastest growing market for optical imaging. Presence of a massive base of patient population, expanding healthcare budget, and government support spurs the market in APAC. More rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technology and favorable reimbursement scenario also boost the market growth.

The MEA market is anticipated to showcase sluggish growth over the forecast period due to lack of awareness, and lack of advanced treatment facilities in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global optical imaging market include Topcon Corporation, Perkinelmer, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Bioptigen, Inc.

ALSO READ : https://royruchita48.wixsite.com/website/post/optical-imaging-market-including-top-key-players-trends-and-emerging-growth-factors

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/