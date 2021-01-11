Global Kids’ Smartwatch Market Research Report Forecast to 2025

Global Kids’ Smartwatch Market Research Report: by Type (Functional Type and Smart Type), by Product (Integrated and Standalone), by Application (7–12 Years Old and 0–6 Years Old), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Central & South America) – Forecast till 2025

Market analysis

Generally, Smartwatches for kids include sensors and SIM-cards, permitting them to link up to the Internet via a cellular network or a Wi-Fi connection. In its very basic form, the smartwatches for kids operate as a mobile phone attached to the wrist, which are usually connected to the parents’ phones. These smartwatches allow parents to track the whereabouts of their children in real-time through a companion mobile app. The safety measures for the children in schools can also be chased when children wear RFID tag device connecting with the smartwatches. Moreover, with the help of in-built global positioning system (GPS) and other sensors analyzing the blood pressure and glucose level, the role of smartwatches has improved substantially. These smartwatches can calculate the blood pressure level and glucose level of children before and after they indulge in any physical activity as well as when they visit different places on the school campus. The arrival of wearable devices helps parents to keep trace of their young ones. One of the most in-demand wearables for kids is the smartwatch. The market for wearables of children exhibits high potential in the Middle East in the coming years, which is projected to influence the kids’ smartwatch market clearly. The region is exhibiting high awareness regarding the fitness and safety of children, which is encouraging the acceptance of kids’ smartwatches. As these smartwatches have various elements such as task monitor, GPS tracker, health and fitness tracker, consumers are more readily adopting such products. The watch also consists of GPS for locale tracking and can be attached via Wi-Fi. The smartwatch comes with an inherent companion app which can be used by parents to set the location for home and school, get notifications concerning the location appropriately. The Global Kids’ Smartwatch Market is expected to register a 14.76% CAGR, displaying considerable expansion during the prediction period There are several types of kids’ smartwatch with features such as GPS trailer, sleep monitoring, health and fitness hunter, mood tracker, heart rate displays which keep the parents notified about their children’s actions and movements.

Market segmentation

The Global Kids’ Smartwatch Market is segmented based on material type, tool type, application and region respectively. In March 2019, Fitbit has unveiled four new budget-friendly smartwatches—Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2. The Fitbit Ace 2 is specifically designed for kids above the age of 6 years. Smartwatches are linked to smartphones that provide notifications for calls, messages, and alarms. These watches provide an emergency button that can be pressed by kids to alert their contact people. For example, Doki technologies has outfitted their smartwatches with an emergency button and an app that tracks the position of the kid. The kids’ smartwatch market is highly divided owing to the presence of several global, regional, and local players. Kids smartwatch manufactures compete intensely in terms of price, product portfolio, product diversity, excellence, brand name, and assortment. The market was priced at USD 394.0 million in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 1,002.4 Million by 2025. Asia-Pacific settled for the largest market value of USD 147.0 million in 2018; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.34% during the forecast period. In May 2019, Abardeen has launched a 3-in-1 Modular Gizmo for kids—Novus. The wearable device is a mixture of phone, smartwatch, and home personal assistant to allow children to safely use the internet and stay connected with their parents. Integrated smartwatches are highly favored by the consumers as these watches are connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Using these connectivity options, the users can access the internet, receive or send notifications, listen to music, and receive weather updates. However, the individual smartwatch is winning acceptance as these watches function without incorporation to the smartphones.

Regional analysis

Geographically the Global Kids’ Smartwatch Market is split in regions like North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the world. In June 2018, Doki Technologies has partnered with Tata Communications to develop the dokiWatch S that is integrated with the latter’s MOVE SIM. This collaboration has facilitated Doki to expand its businesses across the US and Canada, Europe, and South-East Asia. The significant gadget consuming culture of China, accessibility of local brands providing inexpensive manufactured goods, fast adoption of new technologies, and increasing middle-class populace with high disposable income are some of the factors influencing the demand for kids’ smartwatches. A large portion of kids’ wearables sold in Asia comprises of fitness trackers and smartwatches In March 2019, Huawei has introduced two smartwatches for kids namely Huawei Kids Watch 3, Kids Watch 3 Pro. The smartwatches feature a 1.3-inch TFT touchscreen display, IP67 water and dust-sturdy, voice-assistant, and a 5-megapixel camera. sia-Pacific is predictable to control the global kids’ smartwatch market throughout the forecast period due to the significant gadget consuming culture of China, availability of local brands providing affordable goods, wild acceptance of new technologies, and increasing middle-class populace with high disposable income.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global Kids’ Smartwatch Market are manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Kids’ Smartwatch Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Kids’ Smartwatch Market are companies like Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), VTech Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Garmin Ltd (Switzerland), JOY FamilyTech, Inc. (California), Fitbit, Inc. (US), Shenzhen Continental Wireless Co., Ltd (China), Omate Inc. (China), Franciscan Solutions Private Limited (India), KD Group (Spain), SIBYL WORLD SDN BHD (China), TickTalk (US) and Doki Technologies (Hong Kong), among others.

