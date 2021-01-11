Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market 2017-2021

About Augmented Reality

AR technology is used to blend digital content into the physical world. Computer-generated images of an individual’s surroundings along with relevant information are displayed in a user’s field of vision. The technology enhances user experience through mobiles apps developed specifically for using AR. The concept of AR has existed for several decades, although it has just gain popularity. The technology has the capability to cater to all industries and fulfills the need to connect the real world with the virtual world.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global augmented reality market to grow at a CAGR of 65.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global augmented reality market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by vendors developing engines, software, and hardware for a device. The report also considers the revenue generated from the various sources such as paid AR apps, advertisements within AR apps, In-app purchases, revenue generated by AR vendors that develop mobile advertisements for third parties such as PepsiCo and Volkswagen, revenue generated by vendors developing AR apps for sectors such as healthcare, retail, real estate, and industrial and sale of HMDs and smart glasses.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Augmented Reality Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Apple

• Atheer Labs

• Augmented Pixels

• Aurasma

• Blippar

• Catchoom

• Cinoptics

• DAQRI

• HTC

• Meta

• NGRAIN

• Laster Technologies

• Lumus

• ODG

• Optinvent

• Qualcomm

• Rockwell Collins

• Sensics

• Sieko Epson

• Technical Illusions

• Thales

• Total Immersion

• Vuzix

• WeAR Studio

• Wikitude

• Zappar

Other prominent vendors

Market driver

• Increasing dependence on apps and proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities

Market challenge

• Lack of AR content

Market trend

• Use of SLAM technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

