Male Breast Cancer Market Overview: World Approaching Demand & Growth Opportunities

Market Highlights

Although breast cancer is common in women, even men suffer from the same. Men also have breast tissues and cancer starts when these tissues start to grow out of control. The breast ducts and glands present in men are not functional, but cancer in these areas can spread when cancer cells enter the blood or lymph system and are carried in the whole body. Men who have suffered from cancer before and undergone radiation therapy are at a high risk of suffering from male breast cancer. The rising geriatric population and an increasingly obese population resulting in high levels of estrogen in males are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to an article published by the National Cancer Institute in April 2018, most of the men who suffer from breast cancer are 60 to 70 years old. Additionally, the rising healthcare expenditure is likely to boost the market growth. On the other hand, lack of knowledge of the disease and high cost of treatment may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

FOR MORE DETAILS:

The global male breast cancer market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in June 2018, Eli Lilly and Company acquired ARMO Biosciences for USD 1.6 billion to expand its oncology portfolio. With this acquisition, Eli Lilly and Company will get a strong support for its immune-oncology program.

Regional Analysis

the forecast period owing to changing lifestyle trends and growing incidences of breast cancer. According to a report published by the American Cancer Society, in April 2018, nearly 2,550 people are anticipated to be diagnosed with male breast cancer in the Americas in 2018. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support from the healthcare sector coupled with the rising prevalence of rare cancers. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to raising awareness of early symptoms of cancer and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East and Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global male breast cancer market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the improving healthcare infrastructure.

Segmentation

The global male breast cancer market has been segmented into type, diagnosis, and treatment.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into, ductal carcinoma in situ, Paget’s disease of the nipple, inflammatory breast cancer, and infiltrating ductal carcinoma. Infiltrating ductal carcinoma is expected to be the largest segment on the basis of type owing to the high incidences of the disease. Ductal carcinoma in situ is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment.

The market, by diagnosis, has been segmented into, mammography, biopsy, PET scan, CT scan, MRI scan, and other tests.

By diagnosis, biopsy is further segmented into, fine needle aspiration biopsy, core biopsy, and excisional biopsy.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into, local treatments and systemic treatments.

By treatment, local treatments are further segment into, surgery and radiation therapy.

Surgery is further segmented into, mastectomy, breast-conserving surgery, and lymph nodes biopsy.

By treatment, systemic treatments are further segmented into, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and targeted therapy.

Chemotherapy is further segmented into, adjuvant therapy and neoadjuvant therapy.

Hormone therapy is further segmented into, using drugs and orchiectomy (castration).

Targeted therapy is further segmented into, for HER2 positive breast cancer, for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, and for cancer with BRCA mutations.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global male breast cancer market are Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Sanofi, Novartis AG, BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals Inc., Seattle Genetics, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca, Accord Healthcare, and Bayer AG.

