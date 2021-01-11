Vesicoureteral Reflux Market therapeutics by Product Overview, Revenue, Gross Margin, and Forecast 2023

Vesicoureteral Reflux Market Research and Industry Analysis by types (primary, secondary) by diagnosis (cystography, VCUG, others) by drug treatment (quinolones, aminoglycosides, others) by surgery (open, robotic, others) by end users – Global Forecast till 2023

Vesicoureteral Reflux (VUR) Market Overview

Vesicoureteral Reflux (VUR), is a condition in which urine flows backward, from the bladder into the ureters/kidneys. The normal flow of urine is unidirectional from the kidneys to the bladder via the ureters. The backflow is prevented by a 1-way, flap valve at the vesicoureteral junction called ureterovesicular valve.

There are two types of VUR, primary VUR and secondary VUR. Primary VUR is caused due to insufficient length of the ureter as compared to its diameter, which causes reduced capacity of the valvular mechanism to control the urine flow.

Considering all these factors, the market for Vesicoureteral Reflux is expected to reach $ 1.1 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 4.7 % during 2017-2023.

Primary VUR is caused by congential abnormality. Secondary VUR is caused due to overwhelming of ureters’ valvular mechanism due to increased bladder pressures associated with obstruction, which may be anatomical or functional.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players profiled in the report are

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Q-Med Scandinavia Inc.

Cook Medical

Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and others.

Vesicoureteral Reflux Market Segmental Analysis:

Vesicoureteral Reflux Market Segmental Analysis:

Based on types, the market has been segmented as primary Vesicoureteral reflux and secondary Vesicoureteral reflux.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as cystography, voiding cystourethrogram (VCUG), ultrasound, scintigraphy, urinalysis and others.

Based on the drug treatment, the market has been segmented as quinolones, aminoglycosides, β-lactam, azoles and others.

Based on the surgery, the market has been segmented as open surgery, robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery, endoscopic surgery and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, academics and research and others.

Regional Analysis:

US accounts for the maximum market share due to favorable insurance penetration, excellent reimbursement scenario and greater expenditure on healthcare. The faster market uptake of new technology and devices in the US is also an important driver of the market for global vesicoureteral reflux.

Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the most future potential and it is estimated to be led by China and India.

The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The regions of Africa are expected to witness a moderate growth due to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare penetration.

