Otoplasty Market Top Companies Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth

The latest market intelligence study on Otoplasty Market size relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research

Vesicoureteral Reflux Market Research Information: by types (primary, secondary) by diagnosis (cystography, VCUG, others) by drug treatment (quinolones, aminoglycosides, others) by surgery (open, robotic, others) by end users – Global Forecast till 2023

Vesicoureteral Reflux (VUR), is a condition in which urine flows backward, from the bladder into the ureters/kidneys. The normal flow of urine is unidirectional from the kidneys to the bladder via the ureters. The backflow is prevented by a 1-way, flap valve at the vesicoureteral junction called ureterovesicular valve. There are two types of VUR, primary VUR and secondary VUR. Primary VUR is caused due to insufficient length of the ureter as compared to its diameter, which causes reduced capacity of the valvular mechanism to control the urine flow.

Primary VUR is caused by congential abnormality. Secondary VUR is caused due to overwhelming of ureters’ valvular mechanism due to increased bladder pressures associated with obstruction, which may be anatomical or functional. The pressure may distort the ureterovesicular valve needing surgical measures to correct the deformity. These signs and symptoms can include a strong and persistent urge to urinate which is often associated with a burning sensation when urinating, high frequency of urinating in small amounts, occurrence of blood in the urine often with a strong smell, fever, abdominal pain etc. VUR also cause urinary tract infection (UTI) due to backflow of urine which increases the chances of infection.

The Vesicoureteral Reflux Market is expected to reach $ 1.1 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 4.7 % during 2017-2023.

FOR MORE DETAILS:

https://healthandhealthcaretrends.tumblr.com/post/633232181759819776/otoplasty-market-top-companies-analysis-upcoming

The market for Vesicoureteral Reflux Market is driven by factors such as growing prevalence of urinary tract infection, genetic predisposition and occurrence at birth (congenital), increasing screening etc. It must also be noted that white population and girls are at a higher risk of developing VUR.

The growing awareness and the availability of advanced biocompatible products such as dextranomer and hyaluronic acid gels which are injected to treat VUR are expected to make a positive impact on the market. VUR Injection marks an advancement over the current surgery treatment as it is minimally invasive and requires less hospital stay. Development of surgical robots will drive the future market as they are more precise, cause less trauma. However, the minimally invasive surgeries are more expensive which will act as a drag on the market. Over all the rising per capita income and the growing acceptance of the surgeries across the globe will drive the future market. The critical market restraints are complications and discomfort associated with VUR diagnosis and treatment, invasive nature of the open surgery, infections etc.

Segments:

of types, diagnosis, drug treatment, surgery and end users. Based on types, the market has been segmented as primary VUR and secondary VUR. Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as cystography, voiding cystourethrogram (VCUG), ultrasound, scintigraphy, urinalysis and others. Based on the drug treatment, the market has been segmented as quinolones, aminoglycosides, B-lactam, azoles and others. Based on the surgery, the market has been segmented as open surgery, robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery, endoscopic surgery and others. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, academics and research and others.

Key players of Global Vesicoureteral reflux market:

Salix Pharmaceuticals, Q-Med Scandinavia Inc., Cook Medical, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and others.

ALSO READ : https://sites.google.com/site/healthandhealthcaretrends/otoplasty-market-size-overview-by-product-overview-and-forecast-1

Regional analysis:

US accounts for the maximum market share due to favorable insurance penetration, excellent reimbursement scenario and greater expenditure on healthcare. The faster market uptake of new technology and devices in the US is also an important driver of the market for global vesicoureteral reflux. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the most future potential and it is estimated to be led by China and India. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The regions of Africa are expected to witness a moderate growth due to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare penetration.

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.