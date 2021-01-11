Artificial Pancreas Market Size Forecast by-product overview and forecast 2022

Artificial Pancreas market information: by control type (threshold suspend device system), by treatment type and by end users – Global Forecast till 2023Market Research Future adds new report of “” it contains Company information, geographical data and Table of Content

Competitive Analysis:

Key players profiled in the report are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Beta Bionics, Bigfoot Biomedical, Admetsys (pipeline product analysis), Animas Corporation, Defymed, dexcom, Insulet, medtech, Medtronic, Semma Therapeutics, Tandem Diabetes Care, TypeZero Technologies, and others.

FOR MORE DETAILS:

https://www.techsite.io/p/1779493

Market Segments:

The global artificial pancreas market is segmented on the basis of type and end users. Based on type, the market has been segmented as threshold suspend device system, non-threshold suspend device system, control-to-range (CTR) system, and control-to-target (CTT) system. Based on the treatment type, the market has been segmented as insulin only, bi-hormonal, and hybrid. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, research, and others.

Market Highlight:

Artificial pancreas are devices that mimics the glucose regulating function of healthy pancreas. These devices use computer-controlled algorithm so as to precisely calculate the amount of insulin to be delivered by using an insulin infusion pump. Advanced products can deliver bi-hormones so as to avoid excessive fall in blood sugar and more closely mimic the working of healthy pancreas with little or no input from the patient.

Considering all these factors the market for Artificial Pancreas is expected to reach $ 360 million by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 15.2 % during 2017-2023.

Study objectives:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with estimated future growth forecast for the next six years about various To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the global Artificial Pancreas market based on various factors – Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force analysis etc. To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future growth prospects. To provide country level analysis of the market which includes segmentation by type, treatment type and end users.

Regional analysis

US accounts for the maximum market share due to favorable reimbursement scenario and greater expenditure on healthcare. The faster market uptake of new technology in the US is also an important driver of the market for global artificial pancreas. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the most potential which is estimated to be led by China and India. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The poor regions of Africa are expected to be a laggard due to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare penetration.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.