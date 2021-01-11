Uterine Fibroid Market COVID -19 Impact Analysis | Size & Share, Supply & Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2022

U.S. Uterine Fibroid Market Information by Type (Subserosal Fibroids, Intramural Fibroids, Submucosal Fibroids and others), by Diagnosis (Medical Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners, Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasounds and others) and Treatment (Uterine Fibroid Embolization, Magnetic Resonance Guided Focused Ultrasound, Myolysis, Endometrial Ablation, Hysterectomy and Myomectomy) – Forecast to 2022

Uterine fibroids are the noncancerous growths of the uterus, which mostly appear during childbearing years. It is the abnormal growth of that gets developed inside or on the wall of a woman’s uterus. Uterine fibroids is also known as myomas or leiomyomas. The symptom of uterine fibroids are frequent urination, constipation, backache, heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pressure, or menstrual periods lasting more than a week. The women with mild symptoms may go for medical treatments such as hormonal drugs, gonadotropin agonists, progestin and oral contraceptives. Women with moderate to severe symptoms may need surgery to treat uterine fibroids. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services office on Women Health, about 20% to 80% of women develop fibroids by the age of 50 and nearly 30% will get them at the age of 35. Uterine fibroids are most common in women in their 40s and early 50s.

United States Uterine Fibroid Market – Overview

The United States Uterine Fibroid market is showing the significant growth; mainly due to change in lifestyle mainly dietary pattern, growing number of hysterectomy surgeries. Additionally rising in aging population also leads the Uterine Fibroid market with in this region. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, study found that before 50s 70% of white and 80% of African Americans are diagnosed with fibroids. Also more than 200,000 hysterectomies are performed each year for uterine fibroids. Hysterectomies is the surgery that is used to remove the uterus, if the condition is painful.

United States Uterine Fibroid Market Drivers:

AstraZeneca (U.K), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Hologic (U.S.), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), and Bayer AG (Germany) are some of the leading players at the cutting edge of the competition in the market of Uterine Fibroid.

United States Uterine Fibroid Market – Regional Analysis

The market of Uterine Fibroid devices is much higher in the United States region, owing to its high prevalence in African- American race, change in lifestyle. According to one large cohort study of NIS on African-American women in Maryland, uterine fibroids was the cause of 65.4% of total 53,000 women undergoing hysterectomy.

Moreover, most of the major market players belong from this region, thus they introduce the advance technology firstly in the United States in comparison to others region.

