Global health supplements market Overview Analysis By Top Key Players, Global Industry Size, Growth 2023

Health Supplements Market Research By Share, Trends, Key Players, Trends, Insights, Dynamics, Future Outlook, Applications and Segmentation, Forecast To 2023

Health Supplements Market Size Analysis By Type (Bodybuilding Supplements, Eye Health Supplements, Specialty Supplements, Dietary Supplements), Application (Cardiology, Allergy), Ingredients (Vitamins & Minerals, Botanicals, Amino Acids) and End User

during the forecast period, 2017-2023 says Market Resaerch Future (MRFR). Health supplement market expected to witness significant growth due to rising consumer interest in healthy diet, personal fitness, changing lifestyle, increased per capita income & health care costs foster the health supplements market growth. Health supplements market is projected to grow rapidly owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of health supplements such as reduction of disease risk and helpful for treatment of rheumatic disorders, allergy, and cardiology.

Segmental Analysis:

The global health supplements market has been segmented based on the

Type

Application

Ingredient

End User

Based on the type, the global market for health supplements has been segmented into

dietary supplements

bodybuilding supplements

specialty supplements

eye health supplements

Based on the application, the health supplements market has been segmented into

cardiology

rheumatic disorders

allergy

Based on the ingredient, the market has been segmented into

vitamins

minerals

amino acids

botanicals

enzymes

Based on the end user, the market for health supplements has been segmented into

hospitals

clinics

research centers

Key Players:

the key players in the global health supplements market are

Herbalife International (U.S.)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Alticor Inc. (U.S.)

The Nature’s Bounty Co. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Glanbia plc (Ireland)

GlaxoSmithKline Limited (U.K)

