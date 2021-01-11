Americas Hospital Bed Market Research by Manufacturers, Types, and Major Applications, Forecast to 2023

FOR MORE DETAILS:
Americas Hospital Bed Market Key Players
Some of the key players in the American hospital beds market are Arjo Huntleigh (Division of Getinge AB), Paramount Bed Holdings Co., LINET Group, Stryker Corporation, Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH Co. KG, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Medline Industries, Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare LLC., Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., Savion Industries Ltd., and Gendron, Inc.
Americas Hospital Bed Market Segmentation
The hospital beds market has been segmented based on type, automation, treatment, and end-user.Based on type, the market has been classified as pressure relief beds, general purpose beds, birthing beds, bariatric beds and pediatric beds, and others.The automation segment has been divided into manual hospital beds, power hospital beds, and others. Power hospital bed has been segmented into fully electric and semi-electric.According to treatment, hospital beds have been classified into beds for long-term care, acute care, and critical care.The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, nursing homes, elderly care facilities, maternity homes, and others.
