Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market will Reflecting a CAGR of 6.72% by 2025

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and reach USD 10,487.24 Million by 2025.

Diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) is a test that is used for the detection of electrical signals that are produced by the heart every time it beats.

The growth of the global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market can be contributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, and the developing healthcare infrastructure. According to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in February 2018, the world’s population over 60 years is expected to double from 12% in 2015 to 22% in 2050.

Furthermore, the rising incidence rate of lifestyle diseases, technological advancements in wireless monitoring & wearable devices, and the increasing R&D expenditure by market players to develop novel ECG devices are also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the dearth of skilled professionals, uncertainty in market saturation & economic circumstances, and irregular reimbursement policies are expected to restrain the growth of the global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market.

Several market players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, and Nihon Kohden Corporation, among others currently dominate the global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market. The key players are involved in awareness campaigns, mergers, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in May 2018, General Electric Company collaborated with Preventice Solutions, to expand its ECG services and create a more holistic solution for monitoring its ambulatory ECG patients.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas region held the largest market in 2018, owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region. The diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the rising geriatric population, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

Based on the product type, the global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market has been segmented into resting ECG devices, stress ECG devices, implantable loop recorders, mobile cardiac telemetry devices, event monitors, Holter monitors, and smart ECG monitors. The resting ECG devices segment held the largest market share in 2018, owing to its high usage in hospitals across the world.

On the basis of lead type, the market has been segmented into 12-lead ECG devices, 5-lead ECG devices, 3-lead ECG devices, 6-lead ECG devices, and single-lead ECG devices. The 3-lead ECG devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing usage in a variety of cardiac diagnostic tests.

The market based on end-user has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The ambulatory surgical center’s segment is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its increasing popularity in developing countries.

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market are General Electric Company (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Hillrom Services, Inc. (US), Spacelabs Healthcare (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China), Schiller (Switzerland), ACS Diagnostics (US), BPL Medical Technologies (India), Fukuda Denshi (Japan), BTL (US), Edan Instruments, Inc. (China), Cardioline SpA (Italy), Norav Medical (US), Innomed Medical Inc. (Hungary), and VectraCor, Inc. (US).

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

