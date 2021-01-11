Know about why Artificial Kidney Market 2019 is thriving worldwide with top players: Kawasumi Laboratories, Blood Purification Technologies, AWAK Technologies Pte, Triomed AB

Industry Overview

2,795.01 million at a 95.54% CAGR between 2019-2025, as per the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. An artificial kidney or hemodialyzer helps to filter the blood of an individual having kidney damage. It offers the advantage of constant blood filtration. An artificial kidney can help in reducing kidney disease and improve the patient’s quality of life. These devices are lightweight and rely on batteries that are long-lasting, highly permeable membranes, new filtering materials, and advances in miniaturization.

A bioartificial kidney is in great demand for the plentiful benefits that it offers. These surgically implanted devices are small and compact and come with human kidney cells and a filtration unit that is highly permeable. As they have live cells, they can filter the blood theoretically and also at the same time, perform vital functions of the real kidney, such as help to release hormones for controlling blood pressure.

Numerous factors are adding to the global artificial kidney market growth. Such factors, according to the MRFR report, include rising prevalence of kidney disease, minimum/less availability of kidney donors, an increase in kidney transplant surgeries, rising disposable income, and advanced healthcare facilities. Additional factors adding to global artificial kidney market growth include favorable reimbursement policies, increasing investments by key players for technological advances, research, and development activities to develop cost-effective products, and emphasis by the government to develop healthcare infrastructure.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global artificial kidney market based on dialysis and type.

By type, the global artificial kidney market is segmented into the implantable artificial kidney and wearable artificial kidney. Of these, the wearable artificial kidney will lead the market over the forecast period for the technical benefits of artificial organs and the increasing prevalence of renal failure.

By dialysis, the global artificial kidney market is segmented into peritoneal dialysis, haemodialysis, and combination. Of these, haemodialysis will have a major share in the market over the forecast period for the increasing number of haemodialysis procedures.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global artificial kidney market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period for the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, rising R&D by public and private organizations, and the presence of top market players in the region.

The global artificial kidney market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for the growing geriatric population coupled with technological advances in medicine and technology.

The global artificial kidney market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a quick pace over the forecast period for increasing opportunities for industry players for investing in the region, rising investments by government bodies, increasing disposable income, and increasing incidence of renal failure.

The global artificial kidney market in the MEA is likely to have a small share during the forecast period. However, increasing awareness about the benefits of artificial kidney among patients and untapped markets may boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global artificial kidney market report include Asahi Kasei Medical Vo., Ltd, Triomed AB. (Sweden), AWAK Technologies Pte.Ltd.(Singapore), Blood Purification Technologies Inc., and Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan).

Industry News

December 2019: Researchers at the US Kidney Research Corporation have developed an artificial kidney that can help to purify blood for creating its own urine. This approach, unlike dialysis, do not need dialysate or purified water, which adds expense and complexity for patients and providers.

