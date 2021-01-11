Demand Of Forensic Swab Market Size, Share, Analysis and Report

Market Analysis

The global forensic swab market is projected to touch USD 49.09million at a 5.8% CAGR between 2015-2023, as per the recent Market ResearchFuture (MRFR) report. A forensic swab is an initial process used in the crimescene for easy criminal profiling. Cotton, flocked, and foam is the most widelyused forensic swabs. These swabs are utilized to adsorb saliva, blood, sexualassault evidence, and touch DNA, that is, skin cells that are shed at the timeof handling an object. From the recovered samples, the DNA is purified.Besides, the DNA profile too is determined, which is called the geneticfingerprint.

Numerous factors are adding to the global forensic swab market growth. These factors, according to the recent MRFRreport, include constant technological advances, increased R&D, risingprevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, favorable government support,growing forensic biotechnology sector, increasing use of DNA forensics, andrising criminal activities.

On the contrary, irregular supply of products and the high costof DNA free swabs are factors that may limit the global forensic swab marketgrowth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides an all-inclusivesegmental analysis of the global

forensic swab market based on end user, type, and swabshaft.

By type, the global forensic swab market is segmented intocotton, flocked, and foam. Of these, the foam type segment will lead the marketduring the forecast period. Meanwhile, the cotton segment will grow at thehighest CAGR.

By swab shaft, the global is segmented into polystyrene shaft, wood stick shaft,and others. Of these, the polystyrene shaft segment will dominate the marketduring the forecast period and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

By end user, the global forensic swab market is segmented intoforensic science laboratories, hospitals, and others. Of these, forensicscience laboratories will have a major share in the market during the forecastperiod.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global forensic swab market report covers therecent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, the Asia Pacific(APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Europe. Of these, the Americaswill dominate the market during the forecast period. Factors adding to theforensic swab market growth in the region include the development oflaboratories in hospitals, an increase in forensic labs that are contributingto the number of microbiological tests, rising dependence on blood sampling,and the growing number of criminal cases.

The global forensic swab market in Europe is predicted to holdthe second-largest share in the market during the forecast period. Factorsadding to the forensic swab market growth in the region include the increasingnumber of accident cases, rise in the total number of hospitals and researchlabs, increasing frequency of different diseases, and growing demand for bloodsampling. This region is predicted to grow at a 6.1% CAGR.

The global forensic swab market in the MEA is predicted to havea slow growth during the forecast period owing to low awareness levels andlimited exposure to forensic labs.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global forensic swab market report include Medtech Forensics, Dickinson and Company, Becton, Puritan Medical Products, Luna, MWE, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Copan Italia SpA, Merck KGaA, Sirchie, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Industry players have incorporated several strategies to strengthen their position in the market, such as extensive R & D, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances.

Industry News

February 2020: MHA gives a nod to swab collection study in cases related to sexual assault. The research is being carried out by NICFS together with the gynaecology departments of RML, AIIMS, and Safdarjung hospitals.

