Global Dental CAD/CAM Market -Size, Analysis, trends and Demand

Dental CAD/CAM Market Overview

The global dental CAD/CAM market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of USD 3.33 billion, attaining a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2016-2027), Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals in a detailed report.

The dental CAD/CAM market has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years due to its high adoption by dental practices. This has further resulted in accurate restoration with higher productivity compared to dental lab restorations. Patients highly prefer dental CAD/CAM as the tooth gets repaired in a single day, and no further or repetitive dental appointments are required. This further saves the time of the dental patients, thereby accelerating the market growth across the globe. Moreover, with the introduction of CAD/CAM technology, both the patients as well as dentists are gaining productive results at a faster rate, which is likely to stimulate the market growth in the years to come.

The CAD/CAM technology assists the doctors in customizing appliances exclusively for patients that were not possible in the early days, which promotes the market growth. The recent surge in the demand for dental cosmetic surgeries is estimated to act as a primary growth stimulant for the market. Advancements made in the healthcare sector has increased the life expectancy of the population globally. Thus, the growth in was geriatric population is rapidly increasing. This factor is predicted to trigger the demand from the market in the foreseeable future. Growth in open architecture solutions and intra-oral scanners will spur the market worldwide.

On the flip side, the high cost of dental CAD/CAM is likely to restrict the market growth in the foreseeable future. Introduction of latest technologies and dearth of skilled workforce are estimated to be responsible for its high cost.

Dental CAD/CAM Market: Segmental Analysis

The global dental cad/cam systems market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, component, and end users.

By product, the dental CAD/CAM market is segmented into in-office system and in-lab system.

By component, the dental CAD/CAM market is segmented into software and equipment.

By application, the dental CAD/CAM market is segmented into dentures, crowns, veneers, bridges, and inlays/onlays.

By end user, the market is segmented into dental clinic, dental laboratory, and research/academic institute. Of these, the dental clinic segment is estimated to acquire the largest share in the global market due to the availability of experienced doctors. Also, for undergoing surgeries, dental patients consider clinics to be safer and protected, which catalyzes the market growth in the segment.

Dental CAD/CAM Market Regional Frontiers

Geographically, the dental CAD/CAM market spans across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Considering the global scenario, North America bags the second spot in the global market owing to the presence of the U.S., which is estimated to be the top player in the dental healthcare market. Increased incidences of dental caries have further encouraged the regional market’s growth. Moreover, the presence of well-developed health infrastructure and increased patient awareness, especially in Canada and the U.S. is estimated to propel the regional market’s growth in the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Europe is considered to command the largest market share in the global dental CAD/CAM market.

Asia Pacific will grow at the fastest growth rate, mainly due to the increasing geriatric population, along with surging disposable income in the region.

Dental CAD/CAM Market Competitive Dashboard

The top players operating in the dental CAD/CAM market include Axsys Incorporated, Align Technology, Inc., DATRON AG, B&D Dental Technologies, KaVo Dental GmbH, Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, Nobel Biocare (Part Of Danaher Corporation), Straumann, Yenadent Ltd, Roland DGA Corporation, and 3Shape A/S.

