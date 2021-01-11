Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Report, Top Vendors, Demand and Regional Forecast

Overview

The Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market is expected to exhibit a strong 7.1% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2024, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global intracranial pressure monitoring market is mainly driven by the growing demand for noninvasive tools in the field of ICP monitoring and the increasing awareness about the importance of intracranial pressure monitoring in containing and managing neural and skeletal damage.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global intracranial pressure monitoring market include DePuy Synthes, Terumo Corporation, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, RAUMEDIC Inc., Boston Neurosciences, Medtronic plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Sophysa SA, and Natus Medical Inc.

In August 2019, Integra completed the acquisition of Arkis Biosciences, a leading player in the neurosurgery devices market. Regional Analysis:

Americas held a dominant 41.4% share in the global intracranial pressure monitoring market in 2017 and are likely to hold on to the lead in the global intracranial pressure monitoring market over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for effective intracranial pressure monitoring devices in North America. Widespread awareness about the importance of intracranial pressure monitoring in North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, is likely to remain a major driver for the intracranial pressure monitoring market in the Americas over the forecast period. Intracranial pressure monitoring is mainly used in the management of brain trauma and skeletal hemorrhage. The rising prevalence of both these target conditions in North America is likely to remain a major driver for the intracranial pressure monitoring market in the region over the forecast period.

FOR MORE DETAILS:

https://youpic.com/story/10320/top-leading-players-focus-on-intracranial-pressure-monitoring-market-report

Europe is also likely to hold a significant share in the global intracranial pressure monitoring market over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about the process and the relevance of the monitoring in medical diagnosis and trauma management. Intensive efforts at trauma control and management in European countries are likely to be a major driver for the intracranial pressure monitoring market in the region over the forecast period. The growing demand for noninvasive intracranial pressure monitoring tools in Europe and North America is also likely to be a major driver for the market, as the healthcare sector in these advanced regions is transitioning towards noninvasive medical tests, leading to a corresponding increase in the demand for noninvasive tools and technologies from the medical devices sector. Despite the increasing awareness about the inefficacy of noninvasive testing in intracranial pressure monitoring, the demand for product innovations aiming at making noninvasive intracranial pressure monitoring more accurate and on par with invasive monitoring is likely to remain a major driver for the intracranial pressure monitoring market in North America and Europe over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is also likely to exhibit steady growth in the global intracranial pressure monitoring market over the forecast period, though the region is not likely to overtake North America or Europe as the leading regional markets for intracranial pressure monitoring devices in the coming years. Increasing awareness about the importance of intracranial pressure monitoring in trauma management is likely to be a major driver for the intracranial pressure monitoring market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://write.as/marketresearchfuture1/intracranial-pressure-monitoring-market-report-top-vendors-demand-and

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/